Steel Rebar Market Global Industry Growth, Size, Trends, Insights and 2025 Forecast
The Asia-Pacific steel rebar market is expected to grow at the highest CAGR between 2020 and 2025 and includes countries such as China, Japan, India, and South Korea.
EMAILWIRE.COM, October 24, 2022 ) The global "Steel Rebar Market size is estimated to be USD 198.7 billion in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 246.3 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 4.4% from 2020 to 2025. Increasing building & construction activities, especially in China, Japan, and India, the recovering construction sector in Europe, and rising non-residential construction activities in North America coupled with a shift in trend towards the use of enhanced grades of steel rebar is expected to drive the growth of the steel rebar market during the forecast period.
The deformed steel rebar segment is projected to lead the steel rebar market during the forecast period
The major types of steel rebars are deformed and mild steel. Deformed is the largest and fastest-growing market, owing to its deformed surface, which helps in the bond between materials and minimizes slippage in concrete.
Based on end-use, the infrastructure segment is projected to lead the steel rebar market during the forecast period
The steel rebar industry by end-user has been classified into infrastructure, housing, and industrial segments. Infrastructure is the largest and fastest-growing segment, as steel rebar is used widely in infrastructure projects, which include bridges, highways, dams, and stadia, among others.
Electric arc furnace production process to lead the market growth during the forecast period
Based on the production process, the market for steel rebar has been classified into basic oxygen steelmaking and electric arc furnace. The basic oxygen steelmaking segment is the largest segment owing to its superior characteristics such as high production rate, steel with low nitrogen content, and requiring less labor. However, the electric arc furnace segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR due to its environment-friendly production process, which utilizes steel scrap to manufacture products and energy efficiency.
Major market players covered in the report are ArcelorMittal (Luxembourg), Gerdau S.A (Brazil), Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal Corporation (Japan), Posco SS Vina, Co. Ltd (Vietnam), Steel Authority of India Limited (India), Tata Steel Ltd. (India), Essar Steel (India), Mechel PAO (Russia), Nucor Corporation (U.S.), Sohar Steel LLC (Oman), Celsa Steel UK (U.K.), Ansteel Group (China), Hyundai Steel (South Korea), Kobe Steel, Ltd. (Japan), Jiangsu Shagang Group Co., Ltd. (China), JFE Steel Corporation (Japan), Commercial Metals Company (U.S.), Daido Steel (Japan), Barnes Reinforcing Industries (pty) Ltd (South Africa), Jindal Steel & Power Ltd. (India), Steel Dynamics, Inc. (U.S.), Outokumpu Oyj (Finland), Acerinox S.A. (Spain), Hyundai Steel Company (South Korea), Daido Steel Co., Ltd. (Japan), and Byer Steel Group Inc. (U.S.).
