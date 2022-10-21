Digital Ureteroscope Market Overview With Detailed Analysis 2022-2028
The requirement for ureteroscopes for curing urolithiasis has increased as a result of strict regulations being introduced to reduce the danger of infections associated with ureteroscopy.
EMAILWIRE.COM, October 21, 2022 ) According to Precision Business Insights (PBI) latest report, the global digital ureteroscope market size was valued at USD 864.42 million in 2021 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.5% over the forecast period 2022-28. A ureteroscope is used during the ureteroscopy procedure. To view the urinary tract, a ureteroscope is utilized as a diagnostic tool. The endoscopic device's operating area is the ureter. Two additional endoscopes used in urology are the cystoscope and nephroscope. It is a little, fiber-like tube with a lens and a light inside that lets you view within the ureter. Using the device, the kidney stone is forced back into the kidney.
The Digital Ureteroscope Market Growth Factors
Disposable ureteroscopes are increasingly being used by endoscopists and surgeons for the diagnosis and treatment of different urological disorders as well as renal diseases as a result of the growing popularity of minimally invasive procedures, commonly known as one-day surgeries. Less collateral tissue damage, a faster recovery that shortens hospital stays, and a decrease in postoperative problems and care are all advantages of using these techniques. Additionally, these minimally invasive techniques are more affordable than open surgeries. Additional drivers of revenue growth include the development of robot-assisted endoscopy and advancements in the viewing of endoscopic instruments.
The Digital Ureteroscope Market Segmentation
The global Digital Ureteroscopes Market on the basis of Type, the market is bifurcated into Flexible and Rigid. On the basis of Application, the market is divided into Diagnostic, Interventional. On the basis of End User, the market is segregated into Hospitals, Gynecology Centers, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, and Others.
The Digital Ureteroscope Market Trends
• The prevalence of the chronic renal disease is on the rise, and the market is expanding quickly due to improvements in product performance with optical imaging.
• Chronic kidney disorders are extremely likely to emerge in populations with diabetes and cardiovascular conditions, which would immediately boost growth by raising demand for minimally invasive surgeries like ureteroscopy.
The Digital Ureteroscope Market Regional Analysis
In 2021, North America was the market leader and contributed 42.5% of total revenue. A well-established healthcare system and the presence of major companies in the area, including Elmed Medical Systems, Boston Scientific, and Stryker, are both factors contributing to the market's expansion. The market is also growing as a result of other factors like advantageous reimbursement policies, patient awareness, and the use of cutting-edge instruments.
The major players operating in the Digital Ureteroscope Market are Braun Melsungen AG (Germany), Medtronic Plc(U.S.), Olympus Corporation (Japan), Stryker Corporation (U.S.), Richard Wolf GmbH (Germany), MedGyn Products, Inc. (U.S.), KARL STORZ GmbH & Co. KG (Germany), LocaMed Limited (U.K.), Maxer Medizintechnik GmbH (Germany), WISAP Medical Technology GmbH (Germany)
