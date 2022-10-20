Antidiabetic Biosimilars Market Demand, Growth Analysis Forecast 2022-2028
The market for antidiabetic biosimilars is expected to expand as a result of the patent expirations of insulin Aspart and insulin Lispro.
EMAILWIRE.COM, October 20, 2022 ) According to Precision Business Insights (PBI) latest report, the global antidiabetic biosimilars market is expected to reach huge growth during the forecast period 2022-28. In diabetic individuals, anti-diabetics assist manage blood glucose levels. Biguanides, thiazolidinediones, DPP-IV inhibitors, -glucosidase inhibitors, sulfonylureas, insulin, and GLP-1 receptor agonists like exenatide are a few examples of antidiabetics. An FDA-approved biological product known as a reference product serves as the basis for the approval of a biosimilar product, which is a biological product. Manufacturers of biosimilars must produce data from laboratory and clinical testing to show that the biosimilar they have developed offers patients the same therapeutic value as the reference medicine.
The Antidiabetic Biosimilars Market Growth Factors
A favorable environment for the market's expansion is being created by the rising prevalence of diabetes, the complexity of substitute diabetic therapies, and government subsidies for the introduction of affordable therapies. Around 59.8 million people in Europe had diabetes in 2015, in accordance with the International Diabetes Federation (IDF). Due to a rise in antidiabetic product-related research activities and encouraging government financing, the market for an antidiabetic biosimilar is anticipated to be significant in the near future in the Asia Pacific region. Given the rising rate of diabetes in North America, this region is anticipated to be a lucrative market for antidiabetic biosimilars in the near future.
The Antidiabetic Biosimilars Market Segmentation
The Global Antidiabetic Biosimilars Market on the basis of Drug Class, the market is categorized into Insulin, Biguanides, Sulfonyl Ureas, Thiazolidinediones, Di Peptidyl Peptidase (DPP)-IV Inhibitors, α-glucosidase Inhibitors, GLP-1 Agonists, SGLT-2 Inhibitors, Others. On the basis of Disease Type, the market is classified into Type-I Diabetes, Type-II Diabetes. On the basis of the Distribution Channel, the market is divided into Hospital Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies, and Online Pharmacies.
The Antidiabetic Biosimilars Market Trends
• A favorable environment for market expansion is being created by factors such as rising diabetes incidence, the complexity of alternative diabetic medicines, and government subsidies for the launch of affordable therapies.
• The prevalence of lifestyle diseases like obesity is rising, which raises the chance of developing diabetes and, in turn, fuels the demand antidiabetic biosimilars.
The Antidiabetic Biosimilars Market Regional Analysis
The APAC Antidiabetic biosimilars market was dominated by India in 2021 with a share of 81.2%. One of the nation's top priorities is the development of the biopharmaceutical sector as the Indian government works to achieve self-sufficiency. For example, the Indian government is investing billions in the study and development of biotechnology.
The major players operating in the Antidiabetic Biosimilars Market are Biocon (India), Merck Sharp & Dohme Corporation (U.S.), Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH (Germany), Eli Lilly & Co. (U.S.), Sanofi-aventis U.S. LLC (U.S.), Samsung Bioepis (Samsung BioLogics) (South Korea), Mylan N.V. (U.S.), Wockhardt (India)
Regional Reports:
Asia Pacific Anti diabetic Biosimilars Market By Drug Class (Insulin, Biguanides, Sulfonyl Ureas, Thiazolidinediones, Di Peptidyl Peptidase (DPP)-IV Inhibitors, α-glucosidase Inhibitos, GLP-1 Agonists, SGLT-2 Inhibitors, Others), By Disease Type (Type-I Diabetes, Type-II Diabetes), By Distribution Channel (Hospital Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies, Online Pharmacies)and Geography
https://precisionbusinessinsights.com/market-reports/asia-pacific-anti-diabetic-biosimilars-market/
North America Anti diabetic Biosimilars Market: By Drug Class (Insulin, Biguanides, Sulfonyl Ureas, Thiazolidinediones, Di Peptidyl Peptidase (DPP)-IV Inhibitors, α-glucosidase Inhibitos, GLP-1 Agonists, SGLT-2 Inhibitors, Others), By Disease Type (Type-I Diabetes, Type-II Diabetes), By Distribution Channel (Hospital Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies, Online Pharmacies)and Geography
https://precisionbusinessinsights.com/market-reports/north-america-anti-diabetic-biosimilars-market/
Europe Anti diabetic Biosimilars Market By Drug Class (Insulin, Biguanides, Sulfonyl Ureas, Thiazolidinediones, Di Peptidyl Peptidase (DPP)-IV Inhibitors, α-glucosidase Inhibitos, GLP-1 Agonists, SGLT-2 Inhibitors, Others), By Disease Type (Type-I Diabetes, Type-II Diabetes), By Distribution Channel (Hospital Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies, Online Pharmacies) and Geography
https://precisionbusinessinsights.com/market-reports/europe-anti-diabetic-biosimilars-market/
Latin America Anti Diabetic Biosimilars Market By Drug Class (Insulin, Biguanides, Sulfonyl Ureas, Thiazolidinediones, Di Peptidyl Peptidase (DPP)-IV Inhibitors, α-glucosidase Inhibitos, GLP-1 Agonists, SGLT-2 Inhibitors, Others), By Disease Type (Type-I Diabetes, Type-II Diabetes), By Distribution Channel (Hospital Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies, Online Pharmacies)and Geography
https://precisionbusinessinsights.com/market-reports/latin-america-anti-diabetic-biosimilars-market/
About Precision Business Insights:
We are a market research company that strives to provide the highest quality market research insights. Our diverse market research experts are enthusiastic about market research and therefore produce high-quality research reports. We have over 500 clients with whom we have a good business partnership and capacity to provide in-depth research analysis for more than 30 countries. In addition to deliver more than 150 custom solutions, we already have accounts with the top five medical device manufacturers. Precision Business Insights offers a variety of cost-effective and customized research services to meet research requirements. We are a leading research service provider because of our extensive database built by our experts and the services we provide.
Contact:
Mr. Satya
Precision Business Insights | Toll Free: +1 866 598 1553
Email: sales@precisionbusinessinsights.com
Kemp House, 152 – 160 City Road, London EC1V 2NX
Web: https://precisionbusinessinsights.com/ | D U N S® Number: 852781747
