Portable Ultrasound Bladder Scanner Market Is Being Driven By An Increase In Awareness Of Urological Diseases
The global market is predicted to be driven by the growth in urological ailment prevalence, surge in demand for non-invasive, painless diagnostic procedures, improved ultrasound bladder scanner efficiency, and improved patient comfort and protection.
EMAILWIRE.COM, October 19, 2022 ) According to Precision Business Insights (PBI) latest report, the global portable ultrasound bladder scanner market size was valued at USD 126.3 million in 2021, registering at a CAGR of 6.1% during the forecast period 2022-28. A portable ultrasound bladder scanner is a medical gadget that uses ultrasound to digitally measure the bladder's volume digitally. The major application is as a diagnostic tool to evaluate urological problems. Because urine catheterization increases the risk of urethral trauma, UTIs, and other urological illnesses, portable ultrasonography bladder scanners are used as a substitute for them.
The Portable Ultrasound Bladder Scanner Market Growth Factors
Over the course of the forecast period, the rising prevalence of urological illnesses is expected to propel the expansion of the global portable ultrasound bladder scanner market. Portable ultrasound bladder scanners' precision and user-friendly features are also anticipated to contribute to the market's expansion. Patients tolerate portable ultrasonography bladder scanners well and they are simple to use. It is a non-invasive, accurate, dependable, and economical technique to diagnose urological issues in both adults and kids. In terms of value, North America held a 40.5% share of the global market for portable ultrasound bladder scanners in 2019.
The Portable Ultrasound Bladder Scanner Market Trends
• The newest development in portable ultrasound bladder scanners is ultrasound on a chip. Three types of ultrasonic wave patterns—linear, curved, and phased—are produced by this technology's tens of thousands of sensors as they waver.
• When compared to conventional devices, the need for portable and mobile-connected visualization devices for diagnostic applications is higher.
• It is also anticipated that the lack of general practitioners in advanced markets will support industry expansion.
The Portable Ultrasound Bladder Scanner Market Segmentation
The global Portable Ultrasound Bladder Scanner Market on the basis of Technology, the market is segregated into 2D Ultrasound, 3D and 4D Ultrasound, Doppler Ultrasound, and High-Intensity Focused Ultrasound. On the basis of Application, the market is fragmented into Cystitis, Urinary incontinence, Overactive bladder, Interstitial cystitis, Bladder tumor. Based on Portable Types, the market is classified into Laptops, Hand-Carried Systems, and Handheld or Hand-Operated Systems. On the basis of End User, the market is divided into Hospitals and Diagnostic and Surgical Centers, Ambulatory Care Centers.
The Portable Ultrasound Bladder Scanner Market Regional Analysis
In 2021, China accounted for around 35.3% of the market for portable bladder scanners in Asia-Pacific. The market for portable ultrasound bladder scanners is expanding quickly in China as a result of the country's rapidly growing elderly population. This is because older adults frequently experience bladder-related problems, which increases their risk of developing conditions like urinary incontinence and urinary tract infections.
The major players operating in the Portable Ultrasound Bladder Scanner Market are Ariad Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (U.S), Sanofi S.A (France), Merck & Co., Inc. (U.S), Novartis (Switzerland), Becton, Dickinson & Co. (U.S), Siemens Healthcare Inc. (Germany), Eli Lilly and Co (U.S), Hoffman-La Roche Ltd. (Switzerland)
