Multiwall Paper Bags Market Research Insights by Size, Share and Future Growth (2022-28)
The projection term is expected to see a boom in the use of multiwall bags due to the rising urbanization and rise in cement packing.
EMAILWIRE.COM, October 19, 2022 ) According to Precision Business Insights (PBI) latest report, the global multiwall paper bags market size was valued at USD 12.5 billion in 2021, registering at a CAGR of 3.5% over the forecast period 2022-28. Plastic or Kraft paper is typically used to make multiwall bags. The demand for multi-wall paper bags is growing among several end customers, including the cement, fertilizer, and textile industries. The multiwall paper bags inside the layer is carefully treated and laminated to protect against contamination.
The Multiwall Paper Bags Market Growth Factors
The rise in demand for multiwall paper bags from a variety of end-use sectors, including food goods, building materials, chemicals, as well as seeds & grains, can be contributed to the market expansion. Moreover, the demand for multi-wall paper bags is rising globally due to the increased awareness of eco-friendly packaging options. In terms of type, open-mouth bags held a sizable portion of the global market in 2017. Due to its excellent durability and water resistance qualities, this segment is expected to increase at a CAGR of 5.2% throughout the forecast period.
The Multiwall Paper Bags Market Segmentation:
The global Multiwall Paper Bags Market on the basis of Product, the market is segmented into Sewn Open Mouth, Pasted Open Mouth Bags, Pasted Valve Bags, Pinch Bottom bags, and Self Opening Satchel. On the basis of Application, the market is categorized into Building Materials, Food, Pet Food Industry, Agricultural Industry, Chemicals, Minerals, and Others.
The Multiwall Paper Bags Market Trends
• Another important variety of multiwall paper bags that are seeing widespread use is the pasted valve bag (PVSE), which keeps products fresh for a long time and is considered a major growing trend.
• The growth in per capita disposable income and the quick change in people's lifestyles are the main factors that are anticipated to aggressively drive the demand for multi-wall paper bags.
The Multiwall Paper Bags Market Regional Analysis
Due to strong product demand from end-use sectors like food and beverage, pharmaceuticals, and building and construction, the Asia Pacific region led the global market in terms of revenue in 2019 with a share of approximately 45.0%. Due to rising disposable income levels and growing populations in nations like China and India, the region is also expected to experience significant growth throughout the forecast period.
The major players operating in the Multiwall Paper Bags Market are B & A Packaging, Bag Supply Company, Edna Group, El Dorado Packaging, Gateway Packaging, LC Packaging, Hood Packaging, Langston Companies.
