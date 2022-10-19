Cryotherapy Devices Market Opportunities and Growth Analysis 2022 to 2028
The market is anticipated to develop as a result of more product introductions, reasonably priced cryotherapy equipment, and the rising use of the technology.
EMAILWIRE.COM, October 19, 2022 ) According to Precision Business Insights (PBI) latest report, the global cryotherapy devices market size was valued at USD 269.0 million in 2021 and is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 9.0% during the forecast period. To treat a number of tissue or nerve lesions, cryotherapy is often referred to as cold therapy or ice pack therapy. It is used to treat conditions like skin cancer, retinoblastoma, melanoma, and cervical cancer, among others. By giving patients ice baths, it is also utilized to ease and relax body areas affected by muscle sprains, tissue damage, as well as prolonged activity. Blood vessels contract due to the cold, which reduces the number of inflammatory cytokines that can really reach the location of intense pain. Different gases, including argon and nitrogen, are employed in cryotherapy treatments.
The Cryotherapy Devices Market Growth Factors
Cryotherapy is becoming more and more popular due to a number of variables, including the increased incidence of cancer as well as chronic diseases including fibromyalgia, arthritis, and rheumatic illnesses. Cancer is the second-leading cause of mortality worldwide, according to the WHO. Globally, there were 19.5 million incidences of cancer in 2020, and there were 9.96 million cancer-related deaths. A relatively invasive procedure is cryosurgery. In comparison to traditional procedures, it offers a number of benefits, such as quicker wound healing, shorter hospital stays, and less pain and surgical wounds.
The Cryotherapy Devices Market Segmentation
The Cryotherapy Devices Market on the basis of Therapy Type, the market is segregated into Cryogun, Cryoprobes, Gas cylinders, and Others. On the basis of Components, the market is categorized into Cryogun, Cryo Probes, Gas Cylinders, Localized Cryotherapy Devices, Cryochambers & Cryosaunas, and Others. On the basis of Application, the market is divided into Oncology, Cardiology, Dermatology, Pain management, and Others. On the basis of End User, the market is segregated into Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, and Others.
The Cryotherapy Devices Market Trends
• The market is being driven by key trends such as expanding demand for minimally invasive procedures, technological developments in cryotherapy equipment, and rising applications of cryosurgery.
• Over the projection period, it is anticipated that rising cryotherapy segment improvements will fuel the need for skin cancer therapies.
The Cryotherapy Devices Market Regional Analysis
The United States (US) and Canada have some of the most advanced healthcare systems in the world, and North America has the largest regional market in terms of revenue. The presence of well-developed cryotherapy products within this region may also have an impact on market growth over the course of the forecast period.
The major players operating in the Cryotherapy Devices Market are Vacuactivus, Stryker Corporation, IceCure Medical, Medtronic plc, Galil Medical, Cooper Surgical, Impact Cryotherapy
