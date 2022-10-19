Metal Nanoparticles Market Global Industry Growth, Size, Trends, Insights and 2026 Forecast
Increasing demand for metal nanoparticles from various end-use industries and rising government focus on nanotechnology is driving its market.
EMAILWIRE.COM, October 19, 2022 ) The global "Metal Nanoparticles Market size is projected to reach USD 4.2 billion by 2026 at a CAGR of 11.5% from USD 2.4 billion in 2021. Owing to the increasing demand from end-use industries, it is expected that the global metal nanoparticles market will have a significant potential for growth in the near future.
COVID-19 impact on global metal nanoparticles market
During the COVID-19 pandemic every country in the world entered some form of lockdown and this has had a considerable impact on the world’s manufacturing industry. The disruptions in the production and supply chain have had a negative impact on the metal nanoparticles market.
In terms of value, the silver nanoparticles segment is projected to account for the largest share of the metal nanoparticles market, by metal, during the forecast period.
Silver nanoparticles (Ag NPs) are clusters of silver atoms with diameters ranging from 1 to 100 nm. Their good antimicrobial efficacy against viruses, bacteria, and other eukaryotic micro-organisms contributes toward its growing popularity in diagnostic and therapeutic applications. Silver nanoparticles are widely known for their antifungal, antibacterial, and antiviral effects. They have unique electrical, thermal, and optical properties and are incorporated into products ranging from photovoltaics to chemical sensors. These particles are also utilized in conductive inks, fillers, and pastes, owing to their stability, high electrical conductivity, and low sintering temperatures.
Chemical synthesis process is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.
Chemical methods are the most widely employed for the synthesis of nanoparticles to obtain the required shapes and sizes under suitable conditions. The various chemical methods used in the preparation of metal nanoparticles include the chemical reduction of metal salts, thermal decomposition of metal salts, microemulsions, electrochemical synthesis, sol-gel process, and chemical vapor deposition. For the synthesis of colloid suspension of metals, chemical reduction of metal salts is the most widely used method due to its low preparation cost and high yield of nanoparticles with aggregation.
Browse in-depth TOC on "Metal Nanoparticles Market”
352 - Market Data Tables
34 - Figures
268 - Pages
Pharmaceutical & healthcare is projected to be the largest end-use industry.
The pharmaceutical & healthcare and biopharmaceutical industries has gained impetus over the past few years due to the rising demand for medicines in various therapeutic applications. Nanotechnology is widely used in the pharmaceutical industry for research and drug development activities. Increasing pharmaceutical R&D expenditure is one of the key factors driving the growth of this end-use segment.
The APAC region is estimated to register the highest CAGR.
APAC is the fastest-growing region for metal nanoparticles market. The region consists of the majority of emerging economies of the world such as China, Japan, India, South Korea, and Australia, and is projected to register the highest CAGR for metal nanoparticles in the next five years. The easy availability of raw materials, low labor costs, and a moderately stringent regulatory framework in these developing countries are some of the factors driving the market.
Major players operating in the global metal nanoparticles market include American Elements (US), Nanoshel LLC (US), Nanostructured & Amorphous Materials (US), EPRUI Nanoparticles & Microspheres (China), US Research Nanomaterials (US), Tanaka Holdings (Japan), Meliorum Technology (US), Nanocomposix (US), BBI Group (UK), Sigma-Aldrich (US), and Nanocs (US) among many others.
