Postpartum Hemorrhage Treatment Market Research Insights by Size, Share and Future Growth (2022-28)
The market for postpartum hemorrhage devices is expanding as complications like acute postpartum hemorrhage are becoming more common.
EMAILWIRE.COM, October 18, 2022 ) According to Precision Business Insights (PBI), latest report, the global postpartum hemorrhage treatment market size was valued at USD 802.34 in 2021, growing at a CAGR of 5.3% during the forecast period 2022-28. One of the main causes of maternal death and the most common kind of obstetric hemorrhage is postpartum hemorrhage (PPH). PPH refers to blood loss during vaginal or cesarean delivery. Postpartum hemorrhage is categorized according on how much blood is lost. Since they are made to address uterine disorders and issues with uterine contractions, modern PPH therapeutic devices outperform earlier methods. PPH devices are second-line interventional tools that include non-pneumatic anti-shock clothing, uterine balloon tamponade, and prefilled injectable systems.
View Complete Report: https://precisionbusinessinsights.com/market-reports/postpartum-hemorrhage-treatment-market/
The Postpartum Hemorrhage Treatment Market Growth Factors
It is predicted that the incidence of rising pregnancy problems will spur market expansion. The market's growth is also significantly influenced by the expanding demand for cutting-edge technology goods. The cutting-edge items offered by prominent market players nowadays are concentrated on continuous upgrades and enhancement of the caliber of healthcare equipment is given. However, factors including expensive goods, a lack of consumer awareness, and a shortage of qualified personnel limit market expansion. Within the projection period, the huge increase in technologically enhanced products to improve comfort levels may create new opportunities. The market has significant challenges that could have a detrimental effect on its development, including a strict regulatory environment and the deleterious impacts of some gadgets.
The Postpartum Hemorrhage Treatment Market Restraining Factors
The majority of maternal deaths in the United States—12% of all maternal deaths—are caused by postpartum hemorrhage. Significantly, 56–97% of maternal deaths are caused by obstetric hemorrhage. Studies have shown that a key contributor to the delayed hemorrhage response is healthcare providers' erroneous assessment of the real blood loss at the moment of birth and in the postpartum period. Underestimating blood loss causes medical professionals to believe that postpartum hemorrhage deployment is not required, which restricts the usage of postpartum hemorrhage devices.
Request Sample Of The Report https://precisionbusinessinsights.com/request-sample?product_id=20923
The Postpartum Hemorrhage Treatment Market Segmentation
The Global Postpartum Hemorrhage Treatment Market on the basis of Drug Type, the market is segregated into Oxytocin, Prostaglandins (Dinoprostone, Misoprostol), Ergot Alkaloids (Ergometrine, Methyl Ergonovine), Tranexamic acid, Pabal, Carboprost, Others. On the basis of Route of Administration, the market is bifurcated into Oral, Parenteral. On the basis of Distribution Channel, the market is fragmented into Hospital Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies, and Online Pharmacies.
The Postpartum Hemorrhage Treatment Market Regional Analysis
North America currently holds a dominant position in the industry due to its high consumption rate. The main elements that make this location the most dominating is the good accessibility of highly experienced surgeons as well as healthcare facilities. On the other hand, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to grow into a profitable market throughout the projected period because of the region's large population, increasing healthcare facilities, and other investments.
The major players operating in the Postpartum Hemorrhage Treatment Market are Novartis AG (Switzerland), Fresenius Kabi AG (Germany), Pfizer, Inc. (U.S.), GlaxoSmithKline Plc (U.K.), Ferring B.V. (Switzerland), Cipla Inc. (India)
Related Reports:
Parenteral Nutrition Market: By Type (Carbohydrates, Parenteral Lipid Emulsions, Amino Acid Solutions, Trace elements, Electrolytes, & Minerals Others), Dosage Form (Bags, Bottles, Others), Application (Adult, Pediatric) Disease (Cancer, Critical Care, Neurological Disorder, Gastrointestinal Diseases Others) and Geography
https://precisionbusinessinsights.com/market-reports/parenteral-nutrition-market/
Oral Contraceptive Pills Market By Drug Type (Progestin Only Pills, Combination Pills, Others), By Distribution Channel (Hospital Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies, Online Pharmacies), and Geography
https://precisionbusinessinsights.com/market-reports/oral-contraceptive-pills-market/
Oral Solid Dosage Pharmaceutical Formulation Market By Product Type (Tablets, Lozenges, Capsules), By Drug Release Mechanism (Sustained Release, Extended Release, Instant Release, Chewable Tablets, Effervescent Tablets, Enteric Release), By Disease Indication (Asthma, Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD), Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension, Others), By Distribution Channel (Hospital Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies, Drug Stores, Online Pharmacies), and Geography
https://precisionbusinessinsights.com/market-reports/oral-solid-dosage-pharmaceutical-formulation-market/
About Precision Business Insights:
We are a market research company that strives to provide the highest quality market research insights. Our diverse market research experts are enthusiastic about market research and therefore produce high-quality research reports. We have over 500 clients with whom we have a good business partnership and capacity to provide in-depth research analysis for more than 30 countries. In addition to deliver more than 150 custom solutions, we already have accounts with the top five medical device manufacturers. Precision Business Insights offers a variety of cost-effective and customized research services to meet research requirements. We are a leading research service provider because of our extensive database built by our experts and the services we provide.
Contact:
Mr. Satya
Precision Business Insights | Toll Free: +1 866 598 1553
Email: sales@precisionbusinessinsights.com
Kemp House, 152 – 160 City Road, London EC1V 2NX
Web: https://precisionbusinessinsights.com/ | D U N S® Number: 852781747
View Complete Report: https://precisionbusinessinsights.com/market-reports/postpartum-hemorrhage-treatment-market/
The Postpartum Hemorrhage Treatment Market Growth Factors
It is predicted that the incidence of rising pregnancy problems will spur market expansion. The market's growth is also significantly influenced by the expanding demand for cutting-edge technology goods. The cutting-edge items offered by prominent market players nowadays are concentrated on continuous upgrades and enhancement of the caliber of healthcare equipment is given. However, factors including expensive goods, a lack of consumer awareness, and a shortage of qualified personnel limit market expansion. Within the projection period, the huge increase in technologically enhanced products to improve comfort levels may create new opportunities. The market has significant challenges that could have a detrimental effect on its development, including a strict regulatory environment and the deleterious impacts of some gadgets.
The Postpartum Hemorrhage Treatment Market Restraining Factors
The majority of maternal deaths in the United States—12% of all maternal deaths—are caused by postpartum hemorrhage. Significantly, 56–97% of maternal deaths are caused by obstetric hemorrhage. Studies have shown that a key contributor to the delayed hemorrhage response is healthcare providers' erroneous assessment of the real blood loss at the moment of birth and in the postpartum period. Underestimating blood loss causes medical professionals to believe that postpartum hemorrhage deployment is not required, which restricts the usage of postpartum hemorrhage devices.
Request Sample Of The Report https://precisionbusinessinsights.com/request-sample?product_id=20923
The Postpartum Hemorrhage Treatment Market Segmentation
The Global Postpartum Hemorrhage Treatment Market on the basis of Drug Type, the market is segregated into Oxytocin, Prostaglandins (Dinoprostone, Misoprostol), Ergot Alkaloids (Ergometrine, Methyl Ergonovine), Tranexamic acid, Pabal, Carboprost, Others. On the basis of Route of Administration, the market is bifurcated into Oral, Parenteral. On the basis of Distribution Channel, the market is fragmented into Hospital Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies, and Online Pharmacies.
The Postpartum Hemorrhage Treatment Market Regional Analysis
North America currently holds a dominant position in the industry due to its high consumption rate. The main elements that make this location the most dominating is the good accessibility of highly experienced surgeons as well as healthcare facilities. On the other hand, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to grow into a profitable market throughout the projected period because of the region's large population, increasing healthcare facilities, and other investments.
The major players operating in the Postpartum Hemorrhage Treatment Market are Novartis AG (Switzerland), Fresenius Kabi AG (Germany), Pfizer, Inc. (U.S.), GlaxoSmithKline Plc (U.K.), Ferring B.V. (Switzerland), Cipla Inc. (India)
Related Reports:
Parenteral Nutrition Market: By Type (Carbohydrates, Parenteral Lipid Emulsions, Amino Acid Solutions, Trace elements, Electrolytes, & Minerals Others), Dosage Form (Bags, Bottles, Others), Application (Adult, Pediatric) Disease (Cancer, Critical Care, Neurological Disorder, Gastrointestinal Diseases Others) and Geography
https://precisionbusinessinsights.com/market-reports/parenteral-nutrition-market/
Oral Contraceptive Pills Market By Drug Type (Progestin Only Pills, Combination Pills, Others), By Distribution Channel (Hospital Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies, Online Pharmacies), and Geography
https://precisionbusinessinsights.com/market-reports/oral-contraceptive-pills-market/
Oral Solid Dosage Pharmaceutical Formulation Market By Product Type (Tablets, Lozenges, Capsules), By Drug Release Mechanism (Sustained Release, Extended Release, Instant Release, Chewable Tablets, Effervescent Tablets, Enteric Release), By Disease Indication (Asthma, Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD), Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension, Others), By Distribution Channel (Hospital Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies, Drug Stores, Online Pharmacies), and Geography
https://precisionbusinessinsights.com/market-reports/oral-solid-dosage-pharmaceutical-formulation-market/
About Precision Business Insights:
We are a market research company that strives to provide the highest quality market research insights. Our diverse market research experts are enthusiastic about market research and therefore produce high-quality research reports. We have over 500 clients with whom we have a good business partnership and capacity to provide in-depth research analysis for more than 30 countries. In addition to deliver more than 150 custom solutions, we already have accounts with the top five medical device manufacturers. Precision Business Insights offers a variety of cost-effective and customized research services to meet research requirements. We are a leading research service provider because of our extensive database built by our experts and the services we provide.
Contact:
Mr. Satya
Precision Business Insights | Toll Free: +1 866 598 1553
Email: sales@precisionbusinessinsights.com
Kemp House, 152 – 160 City Road, London EC1V 2NX
Web: https://precisionbusinessinsights.com/ | D U N S® Number: 852781747
Contact Information:
Precision Business Insights
Satya
Tel: +1-866-598-1553
Email us
----
This press release is posted on EmailWire.com -- a global newswire that provides Press Release Distribution Services with Guaranteed Results
Precision Business Insights
Satya
Tel: +1-866-598-1553
Email us
----
This press release is posted on EmailWire.com -- a global newswire that provides Press Release Distribution Services with Guaranteed Results