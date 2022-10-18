Calcium Propionate Market Developments, Emerging Trends And CAGR Value Forecast to 2028
Increased use of this compound in the food processing industry, rising demand for crop protection products, and rising awareness about its benefits are some factors that are expected to stimulate this market during the forecast period.
EMAILWIRE.COM, October 18, 2022 ) According to Precision Business Insights (PBI), latest report, the global calcium propionate market was valued at USD 278.0 million in 2021, registering a CAGR of 5.3% during the forecast period 2022-28. Calcium propionate is a derivative of calcium carbonate and propionic acid. This compound is used as an agricultural fertilizer and a preservative in the food industry. The demand for Calcium Propionate Market is expected to increase over the forecast period. Factors such as increased population, urbanization, and industrialization are driving the growth of this market.
The Calcium Propionate Market Growth Factors
Calcium propionate is a calcium salt of propionic acid. It has been used as a preservative in the food industry and cosmetic products, mainly for its antimicrobial properties. The market for Calcium Propionate is driven by various factors such as increasing demand from the growing population, increasing dietary intake of fruits and vegetables in developing countries, rising health concerns regarding food safety, high cost of animal-based ingredients, and government regulations on food additives. On the other hand, for the industries that prepare food, the government has put in place strict norms and restrictions. Companies utilize a variety of preservatives to lengthen the shelf life of their products, thus laws are necessary to verify the permitted uses and dosage levels.
The Calcium Propionate Market Segmentation
The global Calcium Propionate Market on the basis of Form, the market is segregated into Powder, Liquid, and Compressed Form. On the basis of Application, the market is categorized into Animal Feed, Bakery, Meat and Processed Meat, Pesticides, Dairy Products, and Others.
The Calcium Propionate Market Trends
• The increasing demand for agricultural products such as fruits and vegetables, animal feed and pet food, as well as dairy products is expected to fuel the growth of this market.
• The preference towards organic products is also expected to boost the growth of the calcium propionate market in the near future.
The Calcium Propionate Market Regional Analysis
The calcium propionate market can be segmented into three major regions including North America, Europe, and APAC. In terms of value, North America is expected to dominate this market over the next few years. The U.S., Canada, and Mexico are considered as some of the major players in this region.
The major players operating in the Calcium Propionate Market are Fine organics (India), AB Mauri India Pvt.Ltd. (India), Kemin Industries, Inc. (USA), Impextraco NV (Belgium), Perstorp Holding AB (Sweden), Eastman Chemical Company (U.S)
