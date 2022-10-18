Global Aerospace Composites Market intelligence with competitive landscape in 2025
The market is growing due to the superior performance properties of aerospace composites and their ability to survive in harsh conditions.
EMAILWIRE.COM, October 18, 2022 ) Aerospace composites are used in interior and exterior applications of commercial aircraft, business jets, helicopters, and military aircraft. The demand for these materials is increasing at a rapid pace, owing to their lightweight and increase in fuel efficiency of aircraft facilitated by their use. However, amidst the global COVID-19 pandemic, the demand from the aircraft types mentioned above is expected to show a sharp decline in 2020. The global Aerospace Composites Market is projected to grow from USD 23.8 billion in 2020 to USD 41.4 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 11.7% during the forecast period.
Download PDF brochure of the Report @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=246663558
Exterior application accounted for the largest share in the global aerospace composites market in terms of value and volume.
Exterior structures of aircraft built with composite materials include landing gears, leading and trailing edges, engine nacelles, undercarriage, fuselage, and wings. Nowadays, composites materials such as carbon fiber composites are used in engine components and engine blades. The reduced demand for new commercial and business aircraft from the aviation industry due to the COVID-19 slowdown has resulted in a decline in the need for composites materials for exterior application.
Commercial aircraft to account for the largest revenue share of the global aerospace composites market during the forecast period.
Aerospace composites are extensively used materials in interior and exterior applications of aircraft. The low weight, combined with high tensile strength of composite materials, increases the fuel efficiency, reduces maintenance costs, and allows OEMs to comply with the stringent environment regulations stipulated in Europe and North America. New aviation programs of major players, such as Boeing for top commercial aircraft, such as 787, 777X, and A350XWB, are using a significant amount of carbon fiber composites (about 50% of structural weight) for their airframe structures. A large number of commercial airplane deliveries in the single-aisle, widebody, twin-aisle, and regional jet segments are expected to increase the demand for carbon fiber composites during the forecast period.
AFP/ATL is expected to account for the largest share in the aerospace composites market during the forecast period.
The ATL/ AFP processes use computer-guided robotics to lay one or more layers of carbon fiber tape onto a mold to create a part or structure. AFP/ATL machines help in increasing the production rate and precision in the manufacturing of aerospace composites and composite parts. AFP is a hybrid process between filament winding and tape laying, and hence, it combines the benefits of both the processes. This process is less time-consuming and leaves out very less scrap of raw materials, as compared with manual processes.
The market for AFP/ATL process is expected to decline in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. This decline in the market is attributed to decreased demand for composites for manufacturing structural components of aircraft as OEM’s, such as Boeing, Airbus, and Embraer are expected to reduce aircraft manufacturing in 2020
Europe is expected to account for the largest share in the aerospace composites market during the forecast period.
Europe accounted for the largest market share in the aerospace composites market due to high demand from commercial aerospace industries. Moreover, it is home to many key aerospace composite manufacturers, such as SGL Carbon, Solvay, and TenCate. Increased deliveries of Airbus aircraft primarily drives the composites material demand in Europe. Apart from this, the region develops military aircraft and helicopters. The European region is one of the worst affected by the COVID-19, resulting in decreased industrial and economic activities across all major countries such as Germany, France, the UK, Italy, and France. In the first quarter, the number of aircraft deliveries of Airbus has reduced, resulting in less demand for composite materials.
Don't miss out on business opportunities in Aerospace Composites Market. Speak to Our Analyst and gain crucial industry insights that will help your business grow. https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/speaktoanalystNew.asp?id=246663558
Browse in-depth TOC on "Aerospace Composites Market”
180 - Market Data Tables
51 - Figures
210 - Pages
Companies have strengthened their position in the global aerospace composites market by adopting agreement & partnership as the major strategy. From 2016 to 2020, agreement & partnership was the key strategy adopted by the market players to maintain growth in the global aerospace composites market. For instance, Teijin Limited entered into an agreement with Boeing for the supply of unidirectional pre-impregnated tape (TENAX TPUD). This helped the company in its medium-term growth in the aircraft business
The major manufacturers profiled in this report include Solvay (Belgium), Toray Industries, Inc. (Japan), Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings (Japan), Hexcel Corporation (US), Teijin Limited (Japan), SGL Group (Germany), and Spirit AeroSystems (US.). These companies are involved in adopting various inorganic and organic strategies to increase their foothold in the aerospace composites market.
Get Sample Pages of This Report @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=246663558
About MarketsandMarkets™
MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies’ revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their painpoints around revenues decisions.
Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high growth markets following the “Growth Engagement Model – GEM”. The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write “Attack, avoid and defend” strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets™ now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™ is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.
MarketsandMarkets’s flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, “Knowledge Store” connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.
Download PDF brochure of the Report @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=246663558
Exterior application accounted for the largest share in the global aerospace composites market in terms of value and volume.
Exterior structures of aircraft built with composite materials include landing gears, leading and trailing edges, engine nacelles, undercarriage, fuselage, and wings. Nowadays, composites materials such as carbon fiber composites are used in engine components and engine blades. The reduced demand for new commercial and business aircraft from the aviation industry due to the COVID-19 slowdown has resulted in a decline in the need for composites materials for exterior application.
Commercial aircraft to account for the largest revenue share of the global aerospace composites market during the forecast period.
Aerospace composites are extensively used materials in interior and exterior applications of aircraft. The low weight, combined with high tensile strength of composite materials, increases the fuel efficiency, reduces maintenance costs, and allows OEMs to comply with the stringent environment regulations stipulated in Europe and North America. New aviation programs of major players, such as Boeing for top commercial aircraft, such as 787, 777X, and A350XWB, are using a significant amount of carbon fiber composites (about 50% of structural weight) for their airframe structures. A large number of commercial airplane deliveries in the single-aisle, widebody, twin-aisle, and regional jet segments are expected to increase the demand for carbon fiber composites during the forecast period.
AFP/ATL is expected to account for the largest share in the aerospace composites market during the forecast period.
The ATL/ AFP processes use computer-guided robotics to lay one or more layers of carbon fiber tape onto a mold to create a part or structure. AFP/ATL machines help in increasing the production rate and precision in the manufacturing of aerospace composites and composite parts. AFP is a hybrid process between filament winding and tape laying, and hence, it combines the benefits of both the processes. This process is less time-consuming and leaves out very less scrap of raw materials, as compared with manual processes.
The market for AFP/ATL process is expected to decline in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. This decline in the market is attributed to decreased demand for composites for manufacturing structural components of aircraft as OEM’s, such as Boeing, Airbus, and Embraer are expected to reduce aircraft manufacturing in 2020
Europe is expected to account for the largest share in the aerospace composites market during the forecast period.
Europe accounted for the largest market share in the aerospace composites market due to high demand from commercial aerospace industries. Moreover, it is home to many key aerospace composite manufacturers, such as SGL Carbon, Solvay, and TenCate. Increased deliveries of Airbus aircraft primarily drives the composites material demand in Europe. Apart from this, the region develops military aircraft and helicopters. The European region is one of the worst affected by the COVID-19, resulting in decreased industrial and economic activities across all major countries such as Germany, France, the UK, Italy, and France. In the first quarter, the number of aircraft deliveries of Airbus has reduced, resulting in less demand for composite materials.
Don't miss out on business opportunities in Aerospace Composites Market. Speak to Our Analyst and gain crucial industry insights that will help your business grow. https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/speaktoanalystNew.asp?id=246663558
Browse in-depth TOC on "Aerospace Composites Market”
180 - Market Data Tables
51 - Figures
210 - Pages
Companies have strengthened their position in the global aerospace composites market by adopting agreement & partnership as the major strategy. From 2016 to 2020, agreement & partnership was the key strategy adopted by the market players to maintain growth in the global aerospace composites market. For instance, Teijin Limited entered into an agreement with Boeing for the supply of unidirectional pre-impregnated tape (TENAX TPUD). This helped the company in its medium-term growth in the aircraft business
The major manufacturers profiled in this report include Solvay (Belgium), Toray Industries, Inc. (Japan), Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings (Japan), Hexcel Corporation (US), Teijin Limited (Japan), SGL Group (Germany), and Spirit AeroSystems (US.). These companies are involved in adopting various inorganic and organic strategies to increase their foothold in the aerospace composites market.
Get Sample Pages of This Report @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=246663558
About MarketsandMarkets™
MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies’ revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their painpoints around revenues decisions.
Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high growth markets following the “Growth Engagement Model – GEM”. The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write “Attack, avoid and defend” strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets™ now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™ is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.
MarketsandMarkets’s flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, “Knowledge Store” connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.
Contact Information:
MarketsandMarkets™
Mr. Aashish Mehra
Tel: 1-888-600-6441
Email us
----
This press release is posted on EmailWire.com -- a global newswire that provides Press Release Distribution Services with Guaranteed Results
MarketsandMarkets™
Mr. Aashish Mehra
Tel: 1-888-600-6441
Email us
----
This press release is posted on EmailWire.com -- a global newswire that provides Press Release Distribution Services with Guaranteed Results