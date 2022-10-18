Global Human Microbiome Market Trends, Industry Growth Analysis & Future Forecasts
The human microbiome market is projected to reach $1,370 million by 2029. Human microbiome research spending market report provides crucial industry insights that will help your business grow.
Growth of the global Human Microbiome Market is largely driven by the increasing focus on the development of human microbiome therapy. It has also become a validated target for drug development. The growing number of collaborations between market players is also expected to offer a wide range of growth opportunities for market players during the forecast period.
Restraints: Barriers in proving the causal link between dysbiosis and diseases
The human body is home to a diverse community of symbiotic, commensal, and pathogenic microorganisms, collectively known as the microbiota. Various studies also suggested that only 30-40 species as the bulk of microbiota are shared among individuals. Analyzing specific bacteria from among trillions of species can be a highly challenging task.
High-throughput omics technologies can identify the exact bacterial species involved and provide an understanding of how homeostasis between humans and microbes is maintained. According to human microbiome research, dysbiosis of microbiomes results in some of the most chronic and lifestyle diseases, such as obesity, diabetes, and various digestive disorders.
Projected Growth in Revenue Generation
The human microbiome market is projected to reach USD 1,370 million by 2029 from USD 269 million in 2023, at a CAGR of 31.1% from 2023 to 2029.
Data Triangulation:
After arriving at the overall market size-using the market size estimation processes explained above-the market was split into several segments and subsegments. To complete the overall market engineering process and arrive at the exact statistics of each market segment and subsegment, data triangulation, and market breakdown procedures were employed, wherever applicable.
The data was triangulated by studying various factors and trends from both the demand and supply sides of the human microbiome market.
Based on product, the human microbiome market is segmented into probiotics, prebiotics, diagnostic tests, drugs, and other products. The diagnostic tests segment is projected to register the highest growth from 2023-2029.
Growing consumer awareness about microbiome-based tests to drive market growth.
Based on application, the human microbiome market is segmented into therapeutics and diagnostics. The diagnostic is projected to register the highest growth from 2023-2029.
This is due to the need for the development of reliable, precise, and quicker treatment of chronic lifestyle diseases and various other disorders.
On the basis of technology, the human microbiome research spending market is segmented into genomics, proteomics, and metabolomics. The genomics is projected to register the highest growth from 2023-2029.
The availability of advanced, efficient, and accurate next-generation sequencing systems at a low cost, along with the reduced cost of sequencing, has greatly boosted the adoption of the latest genomic technologies in the human microbiome market.
Geographical Growth Segmentation:
On the basis of region, the global human microbiome market is segmented into four major geographies— North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World (RoW). North America is expected to account for the largest share from 2023-2029 in the human microbiome market.
Factors such as the increasing incidence of lifestyle diseases, growing awareness on preventive healthcare, availability of funding for microbiome research, growing acceptance of probiotic products and the increasing efforts by governments to promote human microbiome products are responsible for driving market growth in North America.
Key Market Players:
The major players in the human microbiome market include ENTEROME Bioscience (France), Seres Therapeutics (US) 4D Pharma (UK), Ferring Pharmaceuticals (Switzerland), ViThera Pharmaceuticals (US), Second Genome (US), Vedanta BioSciences (US), and Synlogic (US).
