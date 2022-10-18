Residential Energy Storage Market to Reach $1,828 million by 2027
The residential energy storage market is expected to grow from an estimated in USD 719 million in 2022 to USD 1,828 million by 2027, at a CAGR of 20.5% during the forecast period.
EMAILWIRE.COM, October 18, 2022 ) According to a research report "Residential Energy Storage Market by Power Rating (3-6 kW, 6-10 kW, 10-20 kW), Connectivity (On-Grid, Off-Grid), Technology (Lead-Acid, Lithium-Ion), Ownership (Customer, Utility, Third-Party), Operation (Standalone, Solar), Region - Forecast to 2027" published by MarketsandMarkets, the global residential energy storage market is estimated to be valued at USD 719 million in 2022 (Estimate Year) and is projected to reach USD 1,828 million by 2027 (Forecast Year) growing at a CAGR of 20.5% during the forecast period.
The residential energy storage market has promising growth potential due to the rising production of electric vehicles, initiatives by government, growing R & D investment in lithium-ion batteries.
The on-grid segment is expected to dominate the residential energy storage market, by connectivity type, during the forecast period.
The on-grid segment holds the largest share of the residential energy storage market. The high market share can be attributed to its lower upfront costs than the off-grid connectivity. Sometimes, energy storage systems also serve additional applications such as Transmission & Delivery (T&D) deferral, power quality assurance, voltage regulation, spinning reserve, and increased system reliability
The solar and storage is expected to be the fastest growing residential energy storage market, by operation type, during the forecast period.
The residential energy storage market, by operation, is divided into standalone systems and solar and storage systems, wherein the solar and storage accounts for the largest share. The solar and storage is also expected to grow the fastest during the forecast period, owing to increasing awareness and demand for energy self-sufficiency.
The Asia Pacific region is the fastest growing residential energy storage market
In this report, the residential energy storage market has been analyzed for five regions, namely, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle east & Africa and South America. Europe is a significant contributor to the residential energy storage market in the current scenario owing to the rapid increasing cost-competitiveness of solar-plus-storage solutions which enables residential consumers to have access to the clean energy power and enable opportunities to decrease their energy bill.
To enable an in-depth understanding of the competitive landscape, the report includes the profiles of some of the top players in the residential energy storage market.
Some of the key players include Tesla (US), VARTA AG (Germany), Enphase Energy (US), BYD Company Ltd (China), Sonnen GmbH (Germany), LG Energy Solution (South Korea). The leading players are adopting various strategies to increase their share in the residential energy storage market.
About MarketsandMarkets™
MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies’ revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their painpoints around revenues decisions.
Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model – GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets™ now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™ is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.
MarketsandMarkets’s flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "Knowledgestore" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.
Contact:
Mr. Aashish Mehra
MarketsandMarkets™ INC.
630 Dundee Road
Suite 430
Northbrook, IL 60062
USA : 1-888-600-6441
newsletter@marketsandmarkets.com
