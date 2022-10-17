Airway Clearance Devices Market Witness Massive Growth by 2028
The market is being pushed by the increasing use of airway-clearing devices in the management of cystic fibrosis, chronic bronchitis, and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD).
EMAILWIRE.COM, October 17, 2022 ) According to Precision Business Insights (PBI), the latest report global airway clearance devices market size was valued at USD 539.6 million in 2021 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.2% over the forecast period. Treatment strategies called Airway Clearance Techniques (ACTs) assist those with illnesses like cystic fibrosis in leading healthier lives. ACTs are mechanical or physical devices that make it easier to cough out phlegm from the trachea and bronchi and regulate airflow internally or externally.
The Airway Clearance Devices Market Growth Factors
Throughout the projection period, the market is anticipated to grow at an exceptional rate due to the rising number of product upgrades by well-known medical device businesses. Project Fizzyo was created in partnership with Microsoft, Great Ormond Street Hospital, as well as University College London, to make cystic fibrosis treatment more fun for kids. This initiative uses cutting-edge technology to make the treatment more fun. A significant obstacle to the market expansion for airway clearance device systems over the projection period is the dearth of data supporting the effectiveness of devices.
The Airway Clearance Devices Market Segmentation
The Airway Clearance Devices Market on the basis of Product type, the market is categorized into Positive Expiratory Pressure Devices, Intrapulmonary Percussive Ventilation, Oral High-Frequency Oscillation, High-Frequency Chest Wall Oscillation, Flutter Devices, And Incentive Spirometry. On the basis of End Users, the market is fragmented into Hospitals and clinics, Ambulatory Surgery Centers and Others.
The Airway Clearance Devices Market Trends
• Leading industry participants are developing cutting-edge products to take advantage of the rising need for airway clearance equipment.
• During the projection period, it is anticipated that increasing medical infrastructure in emerging markets and increasing global air pollution levels would act as catalysts for market demand.
The Airway Clearance Devices Market Regional Analysis
Due to increased patient acceptability and significant market penetration, the U.S. has a monopoly on the North American market for airway clearance devices. The second-largest portion of the market for airway clearance devices worldwide is accounted for by Europe. Due to increased knowledge of airway clearance techniques and the growing economies of emerging nations, the market in Europe and Asia Pacific is growing at a rapid clip. In the coming years, North America is anticipated to dominate the industry.
