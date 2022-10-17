Big Trees Inc Helps Save Tree in Urban Development
Big Trees Inc, (https://bigtreesupply.com) a tree nursery and tree transplant company in the Seattle area, was recently contacted by a developer to help them save a tree and consequently move them forward with their building permits.
EMAILWIRE.COM, October 17, 2022 ) SNOHOMISH, WA: Big Trees Inc, (https://bigtreesupply.com) a tree nursery and tree transplant company in the Seattle area, was recently contacted by a developer to help them save a tree and consequently move them forward with their building permits.
An old building in downtown Seattle was purchased by a developer who had plans to demolish and rebuild a new building. In front of the building was a 15’ palm tree that the city was requiring to be saved in order to move forward with the project.
Big Trees was contacted to assess the tree and survivability rate if moved. The tree was located in the planting strip in front of the building, surrounded by street and sidewalk. After meeting with the developer and explaining what was needed to be done in order to remove the tree safely, a plan was put in place. All of the concrete surrounding the tree was removed and fortunately, there weren’t any underground utilities in the area.
The developer had all the preparation done prior to Big Trees arrival, including providing parking for trucks and trailers, street use permits and traffic control. Consequently, the tree was dug, rigged, loaded onto a flatbed and planted temporarily in the Big Trees nursery all in one day.
Big Trees will store the tree until fall of 2024 when the new building is slated to be completed and replant the tree per the City’s requirements.
“I know it can be a hassle for developers to deal with city tree requirements, but there are very good reasons they should be trying to save the trees they can,” said Nancy Penrose, owner of Big Trees. “In the past developers tended to meet these requirements begrudgingly, or even ignore them altogether and just pay a fine. Today, it feels more and more that the developers want to do their part to not just minimize negative environmental impact, but improve upon it. It’s win-win for everybody if a tree can be saved and reused.”
Nancy Penrose is the owner of Big Trees Inc., located in Snohomish, WA in the Seattle area. The company is one of the largest tree nurseries in the Seattle area with over 120,000 trees available in over 300 varieties. They not only deliver young trees, but also mature trees in a wide range of sizes. Some types of trees available include spring flowering, deciduous, evergreen, and privacy trees. The company also does tree transplanting including large trees. Their blog can be seen at https://bigtreesupply.com/blog/ or http://arboristblog.com/. They can be reached at 360-563-2700.
An old building in downtown Seattle was purchased by a developer who had plans to demolish and rebuild a new building. In front of the building was a 15’ palm tree that the city was requiring to be saved in order to move forward with the project.
Big Trees was contacted to assess the tree and survivability rate if moved. The tree was located in the planting strip in front of the building, surrounded by street and sidewalk. After meeting with the developer and explaining what was needed to be done in order to remove the tree safely, a plan was put in place. All of the concrete surrounding the tree was removed and fortunately, there weren’t any underground utilities in the area.
The developer had all the preparation done prior to Big Trees arrival, including providing parking for trucks and trailers, street use permits and traffic control. Consequently, the tree was dug, rigged, loaded onto a flatbed and planted temporarily in the Big Trees nursery all in one day.
Big Trees will store the tree until fall of 2024 when the new building is slated to be completed and replant the tree per the City’s requirements.
“I know it can be a hassle for developers to deal with city tree requirements, but there are very good reasons they should be trying to save the trees they can,” said Nancy Penrose, owner of Big Trees. “In the past developers tended to meet these requirements begrudgingly, or even ignore them altogether and just pay a fine. Today, it feels more and more that the developers want to do their part to not just minimize negative environmental impact, but improve upon it. It’s win-win for everybody if a tree can be saved and reused.”
Nancy Penrose is the owner of Big Trees Inc., located in Snohomish, WA in the Seattle area. The company is one of the largest tree nurseries in the Seattle area with over 120,000 trees available in over 300 varieties. They not only deliver young trees, but also mature trees in a wide range of sizes. Some types of trees available include spring flowering, deciduous, evergreen, and privacy trees. The company also does tree transplanting including large trees. Their blog can be seen at https://bigtreesupply.com/blog/ or http://arboristblog.com/. They can be reached at 360-563-2700.
Contact Information:
Big Trees Inc.
Nancy Penrose
Tel: 661-441-2429
Email us
----
This press release is posted on EmailWire.com -- a global newswire that provides Press Release Distribution Services with Guaranteed Results
Big Trees Inc.
Nancy Penrose
Tel: 661-441-2429
Email us
----
This press release is posted on EmailWire.com -- a global newswire that provides Press Release Distribution Services with Guaranteed Results