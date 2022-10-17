Real time PCR Market Size, Share and Trends Analysis Report - 2025
According to the new market research report Real time PCR Market is projected to reach $7.6 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 9.0% between 2020 and 2025.
(EMAILWIRE.COM, October 17, 2022 ) According to the new market research report Real time PCR Market by Product (Instruments, Reagents Consumables, Software Services), Application (Clinical, Research, Forensic), End User (Hospitals Diagnostic Centers, Pharma Biotech, CROs) - Global Forecast to 2025, published by MarketsandMarkets™, the Real time PCR Market is projected to reach USD 7.6 billion by 2025 from USD 4.9 billion in 2020, at a CAGR of 9.0% between 2020 and 2025.
The Factors such as the rising incidence of target infectious diseases and genetic disorders; technological advancements in PCR technologies; increasing investments, funds, and grants; increasing use of biomarker profiling for disease diagnostics; and successful completion of the Human Genome Project are driving the growth of this market. However, the high instrument costs—especially that of dPCR—and the technical limitations of PCR have restricted their greater use.
The hospitals and diagnostic centers is the largest and fastest gowing end user segment of the qPCR market
Based on end users, the dPCR market is segmented into research laboratories and academic institutes, pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, hospitals and diagnostic centers, clinical research organizations (CROs), and forensic laboratories. In 2019, the hospitals and diagnostic centers segment accounted for the largest share of the market. This can be attributed to the increasing market availability of qPCR reagents for clinical diagnostic applications, ongoing expansion of healthcare infrastructure across emerging countries, high prevalence of target diseases, and growing awareness among end users related to the benefits offered by qPCR for clinical diagnosis.
qPCR reagents and consumables accounted for the largest share of qPCR market
Based on products services, the market is categorized into reagents and consumables, instruments and software services. The qPCR reagents and consumables segment is expected to command the largest share of the qPCR products services market in 2020, owing to the factors such as the expanding applications of qPCR (owing to its technological benefits over traditional PCR, such as real-time analysis and reduced analysis time), growing private-public funding for life science research, and the rising number of probe-based multiplex genetic analysis procedures (that require the analysis of low-volume gene samples).
Clinical application segment accounted for the largest share of qPCR market
Based on application, the market is categorized into clinical applications (Infectious Disease Testing, Oncology Testing, Blood Screening, Transplant Diagnostics and Other Clinical Applications), research applications and forensic applications. The clinical applications segment is estimated to dominate the qPCR applications market in 2020. The key factors driving the market growth of cclinical applications segment include the growing usage of qPCR in disease diagnosis, rising incidence of infectious and genetic diseases, and growing public emphasis on early effective disease diagnosis treatment.
North America accounted for the largest share of the dPCR market
North America accounted for the largest share of the Real time PCR Market, followed by Europe in 2019. The large share of the North American regional segment can be attributed to the increased adoption of innovative and novel genomic analysis products (including advanced qPCR and dPCR products), availability of RD funding for genomic research (coupled with the robust research infrastructure in the region), expanding use of PCR techniques in clinical diagnostics forensics, and early commercialization of qPCR/dPCR products compared to other regions.
The prominent players operating in the Real time PCR Market are Thermo Fisher Scientific (US), Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc. (US), and F. Hoffmann-La Roche, Ltd. (Switzerland).
