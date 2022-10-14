Enterprise Mobility Management (EMM) Market Growth, Competitive Analysis 2022
Due to lockdowns, the COVID-19 outbreak has had an impact on numerous businesses. Because of this epidemic, businesses are adopting work-from-home and work-from-anywhere cultures, which has raised the demand for EMM solutions and services.
According to Precision Business Insights (PBI), the latest report global enterprise mobility management (emm) market size was valued at USD 16.8 billion in 2021, growing at a CAGR of of 25.2% during the forecast period 2022-28. Enterprise Mobility Management (EMM) is a software that helps organizations to manage the mobile devices and applications in an enterprise. It provides centralized management, security, and control of mobile devices.
The Enterprise Mobility Management (EMM) Market - Growth Factors:
The Enterprise Mobility Management (EMM) market is primed for growth due to the increasing adoption of mobile devices in enterprises across the globe as well as their efforts to improve digital transformation initiatives. Enterprises are adopting mobile solutions such as managed devices, BYOD (bring-your-own-device) practices, and other form factors such as wearables, smartwatches, and fitness trackers for increased productivity. These developments are expected to fuel the growth of the Enterprise Mobility Management (EMM) market over the forecast period.
The Enterprise Mobility Management (EMM) Market Segmentation
The Global Enterprise Mobility Management (EMM) Market on the basis of Solution, the market is categorized into Mobile Content Management (MCM) Solution, Mobile Application Management (MAM) Solution, Mobile Device Management (MDM) Solution and Others. On the basis of Service, the market is fragmented into Support and Maintenance Services and Professional Services. On the basis of Device Type, the market is divided into Laptop, Tablet and Smartphones. On the basis of Organization Size, the market is bifurcated into Large Enterprises and Small and Mid-Sized Enterprises (SMEs)). On the basis of End User, the market is segmented into BFSI, Healthcare, Automotive, Logistics, Hospitality & Travel, Government and Defense, Telecom and IT, and Others.
The Enterprise Mobility Management (EMM) Market Trends
• The market is expected to grow mainly due to the increasing adoption of smartphones and tablets, rising demand for cloud-based applications, and an increase in demand for a mobile workforce.
• The major market trends which are driving this growth of the Enterprise Mobility Management (EMM) Market are the increasing number of employees with smartphones, the introduction of the BYOD policy, and the increase in the number of mobile apps being used by employees across various industries.
The Enterprise Mobility Management (EMM) Market Regional Analysis:
The rising number of smartphone users in emerging economies across Asia Pacific region is expected to be a major factor driving demand for Enterprise Mobility Management (EMM). Moreover, the growing number of mobile applications and services being offered by various players have also boosted demand for enterprise mobility management solutions over the next few years.
The major players operating in the Enterprise Mobility Management (EMM) Market are BlackBerry Limited, Citrix Systems, Inc., IBM Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, Mobile Iron, SAP SE, Soti Inc., Symantec Corporation.
