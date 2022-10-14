Cytomegalovirus Diagnostics Market 2022 Owing to The High Demand For New Diagnostic Tests
The factors driving this growth are the increasing prevalence of CMV infections globally and rising concerns over the disease that can lead to complications in infants and young children as well as elderly individuals.
EMAILWIRE.COM, October 14, 2022 ) According to Precision Business Insights (PBI), the latest report global Cytomegalovirus Diagnostics Market size was valued at USD 73.6 million in 2021, growing at a CAGR of 6.1% during the forecast period 2022-28. The herpesviral family includes the double-stranded DNA virus known as cytomegalovirus. The majority of the time, this virus only produces asymptomatic infections or occasionally mild flu-like symptoms; nevertheless, it can subsequently become dormant and reactivate. Therefore, for some people, this virus can be a constant companion while for others, it can be a silent killer.
The Cytomegalovirus Diagnostics Market Growth Factors
This growth can be attributed to various factors such as the increasing prevalence of CMV infection along with enhanced awareness, rising healthcare expenditure, and growing demand for new diagnostic tests. The global Cytomegalovirus Diagnostics market has experienced significant growth over the past five years, owing to high demand for new diagnostic tests and rising healthcare expenditure. These factors are anticipated to propel the growth of this market in the near future. Furthermore, the growth can also be attributed to the increasing prevalence of cytomegalovirus infection across the world and increasing awareness regarding its treatment and prevention.
The Cytomegalovirus Diagnostics Market Segmentation
The Global Cytomegalovirus Diagnostics Market on the basis of Test, market is segregated into Serology, Cell culture, Antigenemia assay, Polymerase Chain Reaction Amplification, Immunohistochemistry, Nucleic acid sequence-based amplification (NASBA), and Hybrid capture assay). Based on Application, the market is categorized into Retinitis, Pneumonia, Gastrointestinal Ulcers, Encephalitis, and Others. Based on End-user, the market is divided into Hospitals, Diagnostic Centers, and Others.
The Cytomegalovirus Diagnostics Market Trends
• Future CMV test market trends in Europe will mostly depend on changes in the live birth rate.
• During the forecast period, it is expected that CMV test sales will rise in Argentina, Brazil, and Chile, mostly as a result of anticipated rises in live birth rates.
The Cytomegalovirus Diagnostics Market Regional Analysis
In terms of market share and revenue, North America now leads the cytomegalovirus market and will maintain this dominance throughout the forecast period. This is because there are significant important players present, and increasing healthcare costs will further accelerate the market's growth pace in this area. The launch of innovative medications will also accelerate the market's growth pace in this area.
The major players operating in the Cytomegalovirus Diagnostics Market are Abbott Laboratories, American Master Tech Scientific Inc, Danaher Corp, bioMerieux SA, JSR Micro Inc, Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc, DiaSorin SpA, E. Merck KG, Erba Diagnostics Mannheim GmbH, Luminex Corp, Immucor Inc, Qiagen NV, and Quidel Corp
