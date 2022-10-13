Gravure Printing Inks Market Witness Massive Growth by 2028
The growing awareness about environmental issues such as climate change and ozone depletion is expected to drive the adoption of sustainable materials by various industries worldwide.
EMAILWIRE.COM, October 13, 2022 ) According to Precision Business Insights (PBI), the latest report global gravure printing inks market size was valued at USD 3,693.24 million in 2021 and growing at a CAGR of 4.6% during the forecast period 2022-28. Gravure printing inks are a vital component of the manufacturing industry. These printing inks are used for printing on various types of materials such as paper, cloth, metal, and plastic. Gravure printing inks are used in several industries such as pharmaceuticals, food processing, and cosmetics to name a few. In addition to these industries, gravure inks are also used in the printing of books and magazines.
View Complete Report: https://precisionbusinessinsights.com/market-reports/global-gravure-printing-inks-market/
The Gravure Printing Inks Market Growth Factors
The global gravure printing ink industry has seen a rapid rise in demand during the past few years. This rise can be attributed to the growing demand for multicolor printing inks along with their ability to produce high-quality prints on garments and textiles. The market is also expected to witness growth owing to the increasing number of industries using gravure printing ink for printed products such as garments and textiles. The global gravure printing ink market is expected to grow owing to the increasing demand for printed products from various industries worldwide. The rising consumption of printed products worldwide has led to a rise in the need for products that can easily be printed onto various surfaces. This has resulted in an increase in the demand for gravure printing inks, which will further boost their market growth over the next few years. Moreover, growing awareness about environmental issues such as climate change and ozone depletion is expected to drive the adoption of sustainable materials by various industries worldwide. This has led to an increase in demand for eco-friendly materials such as paper made using recycled paper fibers or plastics made using bio-based materials instead of petroleum-based ones.
The Gravure Printing Inks Market Trends
• The key factors driving the Gravure Printing Inks market include growing demand for both mono and multicolor printing inks, high manufacturing efficiencies, and increasing government regulations.
• Gravure Printing Inks Market has seen an increase in demand for gravure printing inks in the past few years. This is due to increased demand for monochrome and color printing inks as well as their use in various industries such as apparel, fashion, footwear, and textiles.
The Gravure Printing Inks Market Segmentation
The Global Gravure Printing Inks Market on the basis of Resin Type, the market is segregated into Polyurethane, Polyamide, Acrylic, Nitrocellulose and Others. Based on Technology, the market is divided into Water-Based, Solvent-Based and Others (including UV-curable)). Based on Application, the market is fragmented into Publication, Promotion, Packaging and Others.
Request Sample Of The Report https://precisionbusinessinsights.com/request-sample?product_id=35904
The Gravure Printing Inks Market Regional Analysis
Asia Pacific gravure printing ink market will experience considerable growth due to rising disposable incomes and the growing popularity of interior design using personalized wallpaper. The region's food packaging industry has expanded as a result of the rising consumption of processed and canned foods, particularly in China and India. Product demand has increased as a result of the rising packaging industry and a greater standard of living. Government laws in India are supportive, which has facilitated the growth of small and medium-sized businesses.
The major players operating in the Gravure Printing Inks Market are DIC Corporation, Flint Group, Hubergroup Deutschland GmbH, Sakata Inx Corporation, Shivasakhti Printing Ink, Siegwerk Druckfarben Ag & Co. KGAA, Sun Chemical, Tokyo Printing Ink MFG Co. Ltd., Wikoff Color Corporation
Related Reports:
Screen Printing Inks Market: By Type (Solvent Based, Water Based, UV Cured and Others), By Application (Commercial Printing, Publication, Labels & Packaging and Others) and Geography
https://precisionbusinessinsights.com/market-reports/global-screen-printing-inks-market/
Digital Textile Printing Ink Market by Type (Reactive, Acid, Direct Disperse, Sublimation, Pigment, and Others), By Substrate Type (Cotton, Silk, Polyester, and Others), By Application (Garment, Decor, Industrial, and Others) and Geography
https://precisionbusinessinsights.com/market-reports/digital-textile-printing-ink-market/
About Precision Business Insights:
We are a market research company that strives to provide the highest quality market research insights. Our diverse market research experts are enthusiastic about market research and therefore produce high-quality research reports. We have over 500 clients with whom we have a good business partnership and capacity to provide in-depth research analysis for more than 30 countries. In addition to deliver more than 150 custom solutions, we already have accounts with the top five medical device manufacturers. Precision Business Insights offers a variety of cost-effective and customized research services to meet research requirements. We are a leading research service provider because of our extensive database built by our experts and the services we provide.
Contact:
Mr. Satya
Precision Business Insights | Toll Free: +1 866 598 1553
Email: sales@precisionbusinessinsights.com
Kemp House, 152 – 160 City Road, London EC1V 2NX
Web: https://precisionbusinessinsights.com/ | D U N S® Number: 852781747
View Complete Report: https://precisionbusinessinsights.com/market-reports/global-gravure-printing-inks-market/
The Gravure Printing Inks Market Growth Factors
The global gravure printing ink industry has seen a rapid rise in demand during the past few years. This rise can be attributed to the growing demand for multicolor printing inks along with their ability to produce high-quality prints on garments and textiles. The market is also expected to witness growth owing to the increasing number of industries using gravure printing ink for printed products such as garments and textiles. The global gravure printing ink market is expected to grow owing to the increasing demand for printed products from various industries worldwide. The rising consumption of printed products worldwide has led to a rise in the need for products that can easily be printed onto various surfaces. This has resulted in an increase in the demand for gravure printing inks, which will further boost their market growth over the next few years. Moreover, growing awareness about environmental issues such as climate change and ozone depletion is expected to drive the adoption of sustainable materials by various industries worldwide. This has led to an increase in demand for eco-friendly materials such as paper made using recycled paper fibers or plastics made using bio-based materials instead of petroleum-based ones.
The Gravure Printing Inks Market Trends
• The key factors driving the Gravure Printing Inks market include growing demand for both mono and multicolor printing inks, high manufacturing efficiencies, and increasing government regulations.
• Gravure Printing Inks Market has seen an increase in demand for gravure printing inks in the past few years. This is due to increased demand for monochrome and color printing inks as well as their use in various industries such as apparel, fashion, footwear, and textiles.
The Gravure Printing Inks Market Segmentation
The Global Gravure Printing Inks Market on the basis of Resin Type, the market is segregated into Polyurethane, Polyamide, Acrylic, Nitrocellulose and Others. Based on Technology, the market is divided into Water-Based, Solvent-Based and Others (including UV-curable)). Based on Application, the market is fragmented into Publication, Promotion, Packaging and Others.
Request Sample Of The Report https://precisionbusinessinsights.com/request-sample?product_id=35904
The Gravure Printing Inks Market Regional Analysis
Asia Pacific gravure printing ink market will experience considerable growth due to rising disposable incomes and the growing popularity of interior design using personalized wallpaper. The region's food packaging industry has expanded as a result of the rising consumption of processed and canned foods, particularly in China and India. Product demand has increased as a result of the rising packaging industry and a greater standard of living. Government laws in India are supportive, which has facilitated the growth of small and medium-sized businesses.
The major players operating in the Gravure Printing Inks Market are DIC Corporation, Flint Group, Hubergroup Deutschland GmbH, Sakata Inx Corporation, Shivasakhti Printing Ink, Siegwerk Druckfarben Ag & Co. KGAA, Sun Chemical, Tokyo Printing Ink MFG Co. Ltd., Wikoff Color Corporation
Related Reports:
Screen Printing Inks Market: By Type (Solvent Based, Water Based, UV Cured and Others), By Application (Commercial Printing, Publication, Labels & Packaging and Others) and Geography
https://precisionbusinessinsights.com/market-reports/global-screen-printing-inks-market/
Digital Textile Printing Ink Market by Type (Reactive, Acid, Direct Disperse, Sublimation, Pigment, and Others), By Substrate Type (Cotton, Silk, Polyester, and Others), By Application (Garment, Decor, Industrial, and Others) and Geography
https://precisionbusinessinsights.com/market-reports/digital-textile-printing-ink-market/
About Precision Business Insights:
We are a market research company that strives to provide the highest quality market research insights. Our diverse market research experts are enthusiastic about market research and therefore produce high-quality research reports. We have over 500 clients with whom we have a good business partnership and capacity to provide in-depth research analysis for more than 30 countries. In addition to deliver more than 150 custom solutions, we already have accounts with the top five medical device manufacturers. Precision Business Insights offers a variety of cost-effective and customized research services to meet research requirements. We are a leading research service provider because of our extensive database built by our experts and the services we provide.
Contact:
Mr. Satya
Precision Business Insights | Toll Free: +1 866 598 1553
Email: sales@precisionbusinessinsights.com
Kemp House, 152 – 160 City Road, London EC1V 2NX
Web: https://precisionbusinessinsights.com/ | D U N S® Number: 852781747
Contact Information:
Precision Business Insights
Satya
Tel: +1-866-598-1553
Email us
----
This press release is posted on EmailWire.com -- a global newswire that provides Press Release Distribution Services with Guaranteed Results
Precision Business Insights
Satya
Tel: +1-866-598-1553
Email us
----
This press release is posted on EmailWire.com -- a global newswire that provides Press Release Distribution Services with Guaranteed Results