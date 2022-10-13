Food Hydrocolloids Market Increasing Demand For Food Additives As Well As Functional Foods
Growing demand for functional foods and beverages, increasing focus on health and wellness, rising demand for novel applications and rising consumer awareness about nutrition are some of the key factors driving the growth of the Food Hydrocolloids market.
EMAILWIRE.COM, October 13, 2022 ) According to Precision Business Insights (PBI), the latest report global food hydrocolloids market size was valued at USD 9.8 billion in 2021, growing at a CAGR of 5.8% during the forecast period 2022-28. Food manufacturers have been using hydrocolloids to enhance their products’ nutritional value and taste since they were first introduced into western Europe during the Middle Ages. Hydrocolloids are produced by adding microorganisms such as yeast or bacteria to a liquid solution containing sugars or starches, which then forms a gel when baked at a high temperature (i.e., over 42°C).
The Food Hydrocolloids Market Growth Factors
The food industry is one of the most progressive industries in the world. The food industry uses advanced techniques, tools, and technologies to make foods more delicious and nutritious. Food Hydrocolloids Market is one of the fastest growing markets where a lot of new products are being launched every year to cater to the needs of various end-users. The demand for food hydrocolloids has increased over the years due to their nutritional benefits and functional properties. The increasing demand for high-quality food products has led to an increase in the production of food hydrocolloids. The need for high-quality foods has also increased due to growing health concerns and increasing awareness about health issues. For example, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in the United States requires that all food products contain less than 0.5 mg/kg or less than 0.25% of total fat as saturated fat per serving in order to be considered healthy by consumers.
The Food Hydrocolloids Market Segmentation
The Global Food Hydrocolloids Market on the basis of Source, the market is segregated into Natural Source and Synthetic source. On the basis of Type, the market is categorized into Agar, Gelatin, Alginate, Xanthan gum, Galactomannans, Starch, and Others. On the basis of Function, the market is classified into Fat Replacer, Emulsifier, Stabilizer, Coating Agents, and Others. On the basis of Application, the market is divided into Bakery, Confectionery, Dairy & Frozen Products, Beverages, and Others. On the basis of Distribution Channel, the market is segmented into Supermarkets & Hypermarkets, Online Stores, and Others.
The Food Hydrocolloids Market Trends
• The industry is expanding because of the rising demand for convenience foods such as pasta, beverages, cakes, bread, gravies, and pastries as well as the growing world population.
• One of the fastest-growing markets for food hydrocolloids is Asia-Pacific, which is primarily driven by Japan and China. China has been a significant producer and user of food hydrocolloids in the Asia-Pacific area, and this is consideres the major market trend.
The Food Hydrocolloids Market Regional Analysis
Dairy applications dominate the market for food hydrocolloids in China. In the nation, gellan gum is frequently used to make yogurt goods such as Ambrosia from Yili. The need for food-based hydrocolloids used for thickening and stabilizing in the nation and other nations of the world is fueled by the expanding dairy industry. Furthermore, the growing demand for convenience foods, especially confectioneries, is a major driver of the hydrocolloids market in Japan.
The major players operating in the Food Hydrocolloids Market are Lubrizol Corporation (U.S), Kerry Group PLC. (Ireland), Darling Ingredients Inc. (U.S), Fuerst Day Lawson (UK), TIC GUMs Inc. (U.S)
