Eastern European Eats – Regional Dishes from Poland and Czech Republic
Good food should be easy! New cookbook offers fun and delicious recipes with an Eastern European influence.
EMAILWIRE.COM, October 13, 2022 ) Denver, CO – Outskirts Press—the fastest-growing, full-service self-publishing and book marketing company—is pleased to announce the release of a new cookbook with Eastern European flair, written by Marita Ludvigsen: Eastern European Eats – Regional Dishes from Poland and Czech Republic.
“My grandparents grew up in Eastern Europe,” the author explains. “When they made the arduous journey to America, they brought their European culture, traditions and recipes with them. Eastern European Eats blends my own second-generation American food traditions with the strong influence of my heritage. Many of the recipes are taken from my mother’s handwritten note cards still stained with the ingredients used to make them.”
These tried-and-true family recipes offer a nice change from traditional American fare, and they’re easy to follow. Some are geared toward holiday desserts that are sure to become annual traditions, such as the kolache. From sweet to savory, these recipes make for a delightful culinary journey.
Marita Ludvigsen’s interest in cooking began as a child, with tantalizing aromas coming from the kitchen when she came home from school. Her mother would encourage Marita to help her, especially when she was baking. Marita continued to perfect her skills by cooking for her family of three children. As she says, “Creating something delicious to be enjoyed by others you care about is a gift from the heart, a warm hug out of the oven!”
Learn more about the author at outskirtspress/EasternEuropeanEats.
At 88 pages, Eastern European Eats is available online through Outskirts Press. It is also sold through Amazon and Barnes and Noble for a maximum trade discount in quantities of 10 or more and is being aggressively promoted to appropriate markets with a focus on the cookbook category.
ISBN: 978-1-9772-4784-1 Format: 8.5 x 11 color paperback Retail: $19.95 eBook: $5.00
ISBN: 978-1-9772-4995-1 Format: 8.5 x 11 color casebound Retail: $32.95
Genre: COOKBOOK
About the Author: Marita Ludvigsen and her husband, Rich, live in Colorado, where she happily cooks and shares the joy of food.
About Outskirts Press, Inc.: Outskirts Press offers full-service, custom self-publishing and book marketing services for authors seeking a cost-effective, fast, and flexible way to publish and distribute their books worldwide while retaining all their rights and full creative control. Available for authors globally at www.outskirtspress.com and located on the outskirts of Denver, Colorado, Outskirts Press, Inc. represents the future of book publishing, today.
# # #
Outskirts Press, Inc., 10940 S. Parker Rd - 515, Parker, Colorado 80134
http://outskirtspress.com 1-888-OP-BOOKS
“My grandparents grew up in Eastern Europe,” the author explains. “When they made the arduous journey to America, they brought their European culture, traditions and recipes with them. Eastern European Eats blends my own second-generation American food traditions with the strong influence of my heritage. Many of the recipes are taken from my mother’s handwritten note cards still stained with the ingredients used to make them.”
These tried-and-true family recipes offer a nice change from traditional American fare, and they’re easy to follow. Some are geared toward holiday desserts that are sure to become annual traditions, such as the kolache. From sweet to savory, these recipes make for a delightful culinary journey.
Marita Ludvigsen’s interest in cooking began as a child, with tantalizing aromas coming from the kitchen when she came home from school. Her mother would encourage Marita to help her, especially when she was baking. Marita continued to perfect her skills by cooking for her family of three children. As she says, “Creating something delicious to be enjoyed by others you care about is a gift from the heart, a warm hug out of the oven!”
Learn more about the author at outskirtspress/EasternEuropeanEats.
At 88 pages, Eastern European Eats is available online through Outskirts Press. It is also sold through Amazon and Barnes and Noble for a maximum trade discount in quantities of 10 or more and is being aggressively promoted to appropriate markets with a focus on the cookbook category.
ISBN: 978-1-9772-4784-1 Format: 8.5 x 11 color paperback Retail: $19.95 eBook: $5.00
ISBN: 978-1-9772-4995-1 Format: 8.5 x 11 color casebound Retail: $32.95
Genre: COOKBOOK
About the Author: Marita Ludvigsen and her husband, Rich, live in Colorado, where she happily cooks and shares the joy of food.
About Outskirts Press, Inc.: Outskirts Press offers full-service, custom self-publishing and book marketing services for authors seeking a cost-effective, fast, and flexible way to publish and distribute their books worldwide while retaining all their rights and full creative control. Available for authors globally at www.outskirtspress.com and located on the outskirts of Denver, Colorado, Outskirts Press, Inc. represents the future of book publishing, today.
# # #
Outskirts Press, Inc., 10940 S. Parker Rd - 515, Parker, Colorado 80134
http://outskirtspress.com 1-888-OP-BOOKS
Contact Information:
Outskirts Press, Inc.
Bridget Horstmann
Tel: 1-866-672-6657
Email us
----
This press release is posted on EmailWire.com -- a global newswire that provides Press Release Distribution Services with Guaranteed Results
Outskirts Press, Inc.
Bridget Horstmann
Tel: 1-866-672-6657
Email us
----
This press release is posted on EmailWire.com -- a global newswire that provides Press Release Distribution Services with Guaranteed Results