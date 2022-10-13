Redemption Will Come As a Song (New and Selected Poetry and Prose)
Redemption Will Come As a Song combines poetry, autobiographical sketches in prose, and short fiction to depict a life full of passion, humor, love and redemption—a triple treat! Outskirts Press Announces the Release of Selected Poetry and Prose by Law
EMAILWIRE.COM, October 13, 2022 ) Denver, CO – Outskirts Press—the fastest-growing, full-service self-publishing and book marketing company—is pleased to announce the release of Redemption Will Come As a Song (New and Selected Poetry and Prose), an anthology by Lawrence Grieco, spanning a half century of writing, including a number of autobiographical sketches in prose and five short, short stories.
This book has a little of everything, and all the styles of poetry and prose relate to and complement each other, to make, in the end, a whole statement about the author’s life and development as a writer and as a human being. Readers will find romance, baseball, anthropology—sometimes all three at once—and more. His poetry is easy to read, but often has a deeper, underlying meaning, waiting for the perceptive reader to discover it. With a whimsical interplay of words and ideas just for the sheer joy of it, his poetry is subject to three rules: Make people laugh, make people cry, and make people want to write poems themselves. The autobiographical sketches in prose chronicle the author’s seven-plus decades of life yet defy chronology—“unstuck in time,” much like Kurt Vonnegut’s character Billy Pilgrim in Slaughterhouse-Five. The short stories at the end are playful flash fiction.
Redemption Will Come As a Song should be on the shelf in every public library in America. Because of its anthology format, it would also be a valuable tool in creative writing courses in secondary and higher education. And, finally, its format lends itself to book clubs and discussion groups, offering poetry, biography and short fiction all-in-one.
“A breeding ground for wry grins, outright guffaws and reflective musings, Lawrence Grieco’s latest collection of new poems, old poems, sketches in prose and short stories is a happy find for both loyal fans and new readers.” —Janet Dann, Author of The Good Neighbors Series
At 224 pages, Redemption Will Come As a Song is available online through Outskirts Press. It is also sold through Amazon and Barnes and Noble for a maximum trade discount in quantities of 10 or more and is being aggressively promoted to appropriate markets with a focus on the poetry and biography categories.
ISBN: 978-1-9772-2599-3 Format: 6 x 9 paperback Retail: $17.95 eBook: $5.00
Genre: POETRY / BIOGRAPHY
About the Author: Lawrence Grieco is a retired librarian who has been writing poetry for most of his life. Redemption Will Come As a Song is his second book. During his career, he wrote a regular blog on the American Library Association’s Programming Librarian website, and has been a columnist for the last twenty years in the Weekly Register-Call, a small, rural newspaper in Black Hawk, Colorado (the source of many of the autobiographical sketches found in Part Three.) He graduated from the State University of NY at Buffalo with a bachelor’s degree in English and a master’s in Library Science, and studied Anthropology in graduate school at the University of Colorado. In 1970, he was a VISTA volunteer on the Standing Rock Sioux Reservation in South Dakota. Mr. Grieco lives just outside of Denver.
About Outskirts Press, Inc.: Outskirts Press offers full-service, custom self-publishing and book marketing services for authors seeking a cost-effective, fast, and flexible way to publish and distribute their books worldwide while retaining all their rights and full creative control. Available for authors globally at www.outskirtspress.com and located on the outskirts of Denver, Colorado, Outskirts Press, Inc. represents the future of book publishing, today.
