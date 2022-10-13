Nickel Cadmium Battery Industry Worth $1.6 Billion USD by 2027
Nickel Cadmium Battery Market by Type (C, D, A, AA, AAA, 9 V), Block Battery Construction (L Range, M Range, H Range), End-user (Aerospace & Defense, Automotive, Consumer Electronics, Healthcare, Industrial, Marine) and Region - Global Forecast to 2027
(EMAILWIRE.COM, October 13, 2022 ) The global nickel cadmium battery market size is projected to grow from USD 1.4 Billion in 2022 to USD 1.6 Billion by 2027 at a CAGR of 2.8% during the forecast period. The nickel cadmium (Ni-Cd) battery is a rechargeable battery comprising nickel oxyhydroxide/hydroxide and cadmium materials. It is made up of three major components: the cathode, anode, and electrolyte. The cadmium layer acts as the anode whereas the nickel layer is the cathode of the nickel cadmium battery. Nickel cadmium batteries offer a significantly long battery life, which is more than three times higher than any other equivalent battery technology. The Ni-Cd battery is one of the most reliable battery systems, which offers lower maintenance cycles, due to which it is a preferred choice for industries that are looking for long-term battery installations.
Vented battery types such as L range, M range, and H range accounted for a majority share of the global nickel cadmium battery market in 2021. A vented type of nickel cadmium battery is a wet cell or a flooded cell, which is specifically used for large-capacity industrial applications. A vented cell battery consists of a valve through which gases produced during the operation of the battery are released into the atmosphere to avoid the rupturing of the cell case. The vented cell Ni-Cd batteries are compact, lightweight, and require low maintenance. Vented Ni-Cd batteries have a long service life of about 20 years or more and can be operated at extreme temperatures. The vented type of nickel cadmium batteries are used in applications such as aviation, rail and mass transit, backup power for the telecommunication industry, and engine starting for backup turbines, among others. These batteries can be classified further into pocket plate, fiber plate, and sintered plate type batteries. Presently, the majority of industrial batteries such as L range, M range, and H range batteries are of vented cell type.
Healthcare end-user accounted for the significant share of the nickel cadmium battery market in 2021. Healthcare applications of Ni-Cd batteries include medical devices, medical systems, and medical infrastructure. Nickel cadmium batteries are being used in medical equipment as they offer low internal resistance, superior storage, sustainability to shock and vibration, and ease of handling features. The batteries are rechargeable and provide reliable power support to medical devices such as syringe pumps, critical care equipment, surgical power tools, electric/powered prosthetics, drug delivery systems, and others. Nickel cadmium batteries offer good energy density, excellent pulse power performance, high cycle life performance, and resistance to mechanical or electrical abuse. Due to these features, the batteries are widely adopted in the healthcare sector worldwide.
