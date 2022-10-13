Medical Tubing Market Global Analysis by Top Key Players Focusing on Growth Strategies and Upcoming Trends 2026
Growing awareness and government initiatives to provide high-quality healthcare facilities ultimately drives the medical tubing market globally.
EMAILWIRE.COM, October 13, 2022 ) The global "Medical Tubing Market size is projected to reach USD 7.9 billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 10.0% from 2021 to 2026. The increasing demand for medical tubing in various healthcare segments coupled with stringent regulations concerning healthcare safety is driving the market for medical tubing.
The plastic material segment is expected to lead the medical tubing market during the forecast period.
The plastics segment accounted for the largest share (56.5%) in the global medical tubing market, in terms of volume, in 2020. Plastic is the most dominating material used for medical tubing because of its low cost and ease of processing. PVC is a dominant plastic material used to manufacture medical tubing because of its low price. The ease of fabrication, manufacturing, and assembly makes it a preferred material for medical tubing. PVC can be used in a wide range of applications, as it exhibits excellent stability and chemical resistance.
North America is expected to be the largest market for medical tubing during the forecast period.
North America accounted for the largest share of the global medical tubing market and is projected to continue dominating the market during the forecast period due to the focused interest of governments in the region to provide high-quality healthcare facilities.
The key players in this market are Saint-Gobain (France), Freudenberg Medical LLC. (US), W.L. Gore and Associates Inc. (US), Avient Corporation (US), Raumedic AG (Germany), Lubrizol Corporation (US), Elkem ASA (Norway), Dow Corning Corporation (US), Nordson Corporation (US), Teknor Apex (US), and Optinova (Finland).
Browse in-depth TOC on "Medical Tubing Market”
213 - Market Data Tables
44 - Figures
226 - Pages
Saint-Gobain SA is among the leading producers and suppliers of medical tubing and medical-related polymers. The company was incorporated in 1665 in France. The company manufactures and markets medical tubing for application in various medical fields such as dialysis, chemotherapy drug delivery, and minimally invasive surgeries. Saint-Gobain adopts expansions as the major growth strategy; recently, it expanded its manufacturing facility in the US to cater to the growing demand. The company has focused on the adoption of organic strategies to cement its position as the leader in the medical tubing market.
Lubrizol Corporation operates as a wholly-owned subsidiary of Berkshire Hathaway (headquartered in the US). The Lubrizol Corporation operates as a specialty chemical and performance materials company engaged in the production and supply of plastic and chemical products for application in a multitude of healthcare, medical, industrial, and consumer sectors on a global level. The company offers its medical-grade products such as materials for the production of medical tubing as well as medical tubing under its life sciences sub-segment.
About MarketsandMarkets™
MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies’ revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their painpoints around revenues decisions.
Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high growth markets following the “Growth Engagement Model – GEM”. The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write “Attack, avoid and defend” strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets™ now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™ is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.
MarketsandMarkets’s flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, “Knowledge Store” connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.
About MarketsandMarkets™
MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies’ revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their painpoints around revenues decisions.
Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high growth markets following the “Growth Engagement Model – GEM”. The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write “Attack, avoid and defend” strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets™ now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™ is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.
MarketsandMarkets’s flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, “Knowledge Store” connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.
