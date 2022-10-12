Autonomous Tractors Market 2022 Rising Demand For Agricultural Yield
The cost of farm labor is increasing, which is causing a decline in agricultural labor. Agricultural mechanization is being used by farmers more and more in place of physical work since it is more convenient, less expensive, and more effective.
EMAILWIRE.COM, October 12, 2022 ) According to Precision Business Insights (PBI), the global autonomous tractor market size was valued at USD 973.3 million in 2021 and is projected to register at a CAGR of 23.1% over the forecast period 2022-28. Driverless tractors are another name for autonomous tractors. They use cutting-edge technologies like machine vision systems and GPS to give high tractive effort at modest speeds when performing agricultural chores like tillage, for example. Since there is no human driver involved in their operation, these tractors are known as driverless tractors. Its design enables it to autonomously determine its position and speed, and avoid impediments like nearby people, animals, or objects while carrying out the work in the field. For this, it makes use of GPS and other wireless technologies.
The Autonomous Tractor Market Growth Factors
Driverless tractors are another name for autonomous tractors. They use cutting-edge technologies like machine vision systems and GPS to give high tractive effort at modest speeds when performing agricultural chores like tillage, for example. Since there is no human driver involved in their operation, these tractors are known as driverless tractors. It is projected that the Autonomous Tractor Market will be driven by increased agricultural yield productivity and efficiency offered by these tractors as well as advancement in government initiatives for the embrace of new technologies. Another reason for boosting the market is the labor shortage in wealthy economies. Farmers can benefit from autonomous tractors in several ways.
The Autonomous Tractor Market Segmentation
The global Autonomous Tractors Market on the basis of Power Output, the market is categorized into < 30 HP, 31 HP – 100 HP, and > 100 HP. On the basis of Components, the market is divided into LiDAR, Radar, GPS, Camera/Vision Systems, Ultrasonic Sensors, Handheld Devices, and Others), By Crop Type Cereals & Grains, Oil Seeds & Pulses, Fruits & Vegetables, and Others. Based on Application, the market is segregated into Tillage, Seed Sowing, Harvesting, and Others.
The Autonomous Tractor Market Trends
• The fastest-growing markets are in North America and the Asia-Pacific area. Companies in these areas are expanding their releases of new autonomous tractors, capturing the market with quicker developments and product introductions.
• The industry is now observing several notable trends, such as the expanding adoption of autonomous technologies, the increased industrialization of agriculture, and the growing usage of modern farming technology.
The Autonomous Tractor Market Regional Analysis
North America will control the largest portion of the market. North America is a developed continent where farms are typically very huge. Farmers from nations like the US struggle with a lack of labor options. The key drivers of the North American autonomous tractor market's potential expansion are farmers' high disposable budgets, a lack of educated field labor, and advanced technology.
