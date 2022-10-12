Enzymes Market is Expected to Grow $16.9 billion by 2027
With the increasing use of enzymes as chemical substitutes, particularly in food and beverage and pharmaceutical applications, the market for industrial and specialty enzymes have experienced significant growth.
(EMAILWIRE.COM, October 12, 2022 ) The enzymes market is projected to reach USD 16.9 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 6.8% from 2022 to 2027. With the increasing use of enzymes as chemical substitutes, particularly in food and beverage and pharmaceutical applications, the market for industrial and specialty enzymes have experienced significant growth. Moreover, the players in the market are also expanding their production facilities and launching new products to cater the growing market demand. For Instance, in December 2020, Merck KGaA has expanded the life sciences production facility in US to supply critical products to the customers like covid-19 vaccines, developing lifesaving therapies and providing products and services for pharmaceutical manufacturing. In 2019, AB Enzymes, subsidiary of Associated British Foods, has launched the food grade enzymes product named “ROHALASE” specifically developed for wheat-starch-gluten separation processes.
Download PDF brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=46202020
Leading players profiled in this report:
• Novozymes (Denmark)
• DuPont (US)
• DSM (Netherlands)
• Associated British Foods (UK)
• Amano Enzyme (Japan)
• BASF (Germany)
Asia Pacific is projected to witness the growth of 7.85% during the forecast period in the enzymes market
The enzymes market in the Asia Pacific region is growing at a CAGR of 7.85%. With the presence of leading companies such as Advanced Enzymes (India), Amano Enzyme (Japan), Aumgene Biosciences (India) and emerging startups such as Noor Enzymes (India), Synkromax Biotech Pvt. Ltd. (India) and Jiangsu Boli Bioproducts Co., Ltd (China) in the region, the supplier market is thriving. In addition, application of industrial enzymes in the textiles & leather industry has caused a stir in the demand. With this sector becoming one of the important industries in the Asia Pacific region, owing to changes in technological innovations in machinery and globalization of business, the demand for enzymes is expected to rise.
Make an Inquiry: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Enquiry_Before_BuyingNew.asp?id=46202020
Carbohydrases Enzymes are estimated to have high demand in type segment
Carbohydrases dominated the market for enzymes, by type, in terms of value, in 2022. The usage of enzymes is on surge, due to the applications in varied sectors such as food & beverages, bioethanol, paper & pulp, textiles & leather, pharmaceutical, and research & biotechnology. The usage of enzymes helps in higher product quality, lower manufacturing cost, and less waste, and reduced energy consumption. They are often being used as an alternative to mitigate the usage of chemicals in various applications. These benefits of enzymes are contributing as a driving factor to boost the usage of enzymes in the various applications globally.
About MarketsandMarkets™
MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies’ revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their painpoints around revenues decisions.
Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model – GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets™ now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™ is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.
MarketsandMarkets’s flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "Knowledgestore" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.
Contact:
Mr. Aashish Mehra
MarketsandMarkets™ INC.
630 Dundee Road
Suite 430
Northbrook, IL 60062
USA : 1-888-600-6441
Download PDF brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=46202020
Leading players profiled in this report:
• Novozymes (Denmark)
• DuPont (US)
• DSM (Netherlands)
• Associated British Foods (UK)
• Amano Enzyme (Japan)
• BASF (Germany)
Asia Pacific is projected to witness the growth of 7.85% during the forecast period in the enzymes market
The enzymes market in the Asia Pacific region is growing at a CAGR of 7.85%. With the presence of leading companies such as Advanced Enzymes (India), Amano Enzyme (Japan), Aumgene Biosciences (India) and emerging startups such as Noor Enzymes (India), Synkromax Biotech Pvt. Ltd. (India) and Jiangsu Boli Bioproducts Co., Ltd (China) in the region, the supplier market is thriving. In addition, application of industrial enzymes in the textiles & leather industry has caused a stir in the demand. With this sector becoming one of the important industries in the Asia Pacific region, owing to changes in technological innovations in machinery and globalization of business, the demand for enzymes is expected to rise.
Make an Inquiry: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Enquiry_Before_BuyingNew.asp?id=46202020
Carbohydrases Enzymes are estimated to have high demand in type segment
Carbohydrases dominated the market for enzymes, by type, in terms of value, in 2022. The usage of enzymes is on surge, due to the applications in varied sectors such as food & beverages, bioethanol, paper & pulp, textiles & leather, pharmaceutical, and research & biotechnology. The usage of enzymes helps in higher product quality, lower manufacturing cost, and less waste, and reduced energy consumption. They are often being used as an alternative to mitigate the usage of chemicals in various applications. These benefits of enzymes are contributing as a driving factor to boost the usage of enzymes in the various applications globally.
About MarketsandMarkets™
MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies’ revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their painpoints around revenues decisions.
Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model – GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets™ now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™ is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.
MarketsandMarkets’s flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "Knowledgestore" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.
Contact:
Mr. Aashish Mehra
MarketsandMarkets™ INC.
630 Dundee Road
Suite 430
Northbrook, IL 60062
USA : 1-888-600-6441
Contact Information:
MarketsandMarkets™
Mr. Aashish Mehra
Tel: 1-888-600-6441
Email us
----
This press release is posted on EmailWire.com -- a global newswire that provides Press Release Distribution Services with Guaranteed Results
MarketsandMarkets™
Mr. Aashish Mehra
Tel: 1-888-600-6441
Email us
----
This press release is posted on EmailWire.com -- a global newswire that provides Press Release Distribution Services with Guaranteed Results