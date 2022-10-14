FLASHBACK FRIDAY Step and Repeat LA Rolls out the Red Carpet for J-HARDEN Wine!
Flashback to Summer ‘22 When James Harden Released His Own Brand of Vino!
EMAILWIRE.COM, October 14, 2022 ) Los Angeles, CA - James Harden needs no introduction - NBA’s third top 3-point shooter of all time, NBA Olympic gold medalist, and overall one of the most prolific scorers and players in the league - his name alone will excite many who hear it! This past September, Mr. Harden released his very own brand of vino called J-HARDEN Wine, in partnership with Jam Shed.
“It’s been a long time coming, but I feel like we’ve created something special that the wine business needed,” Mr. Harden was quoted as saying. “For now, we’re focused on pushing out the launch of J-HARDEN, but hopefully in the near future we can come up with some bubbles to expand the brand and make people love it more.”
Step and Repeat LA was called in to create an 8’ x 8’ photo-op backdrop for a very private and very exclusive dinner party, hosted by Mr. Harden himself. The dinner served as an opportunity for him to reveal his new product to a select VIP group of guests. The star-studded dinner took place at Catch LA, an upscale venue known for its creative seafood entrees and signature cocktails, on the evening of July 17, 2022.
Nestled up next to a cozy-looking fireplace filled with candles, and accompanied by a plush red carpet, the step and repeat backdrop was printed using an eco-friendly water-based ink. The backdrop was fabricated using a matte-finished cloth fabric to guarantee rich colors and a perfect photo, every time!
J-HARDEN’s California Cabernet Sauvignon and California Red Blend are now available for purchase online and in retail stores nationwide.
From movie premieres to private birthday parties, Step and Repeat LA has been creating backdrops for countless events for nearly 15 years. The company provides top-notch sales executives to handle every detail, a cutting-edge design team that can create custom-designed layouts, as well as in-house printing, production, and quality check. Delivery, setup and take-down services are also available and are done by Step and Repeat LA’s experienced crew. And with 24 hour turnaround capability, it’s no wonder Step and Repeat LA has become The City of Angel’s premiere red carpet backdrop company!
