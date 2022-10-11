Web Application Firewall Market Grow drastically at USD 13.8 billion By 2027: Exclusive Report by MnM
Web applications provide enhanced customer support, becoming the first line of contact between potential customers and the business at any given time and location.
(EMAILWIRE.COM, October 11, 2022 ) Web Application Firewall Market size is estimated to grow from USD 5.8 billion in 2022 to USD 13.8 billion by 2027, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 18.9% during the forecast period according to report published by MarketsandMarkets. The increasing importance of web applications is one of the primary factors driving market growth. Moreover, the technological proliferation and increasing penetration of IoT is driving adoption of WAF solutions. Web applications, these days, have become a vital part of business operations, as they enable businesses to become simpler, develop and grow exponentially, and accomplish their objectives at a much faster rate. Web applications provide enhanced customer support, becoming the first line of contact between potential customers and the business at any given time and location.
Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=176479811
By Component, the solutions segment to hold a larger market size during the forecast period
The solutions segment is estimated to account for a larger market share among components. WAF solutions offer various features such as web application attack protection, deployment option, protocol validation, virtual patching, active and passive authentication, URL rewriting, content routing, cookie signing and encryption, DDoS prevention, data leak prevention, and web server and application signature security. The solutions segment is further categorized into hardware appliances, virtual appliances, and Cloud-based.
By Professional Services, the training & education subsegment to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period
The training & education segment is expected to have the highest CAGR growth during the forecast period. Training & education services aim at providing comprehensive training sessions related to the identification and rectification of critical network infrastructure vulnerabilities. They help in guiding the security team members and developers to understand the key findings and impact of the vulnerabilities.
By Vertical, the government & defense segment to account for the largest market size during the forecast period
The government & defense segment is expected to hold the largest share in the WAF market. The implementation of eGovernance by government agencies in several countries across the globe has led to increased adoption of WAF solutions in the government and defense segment. Government and defense agencies handle highly secure and private data of individuals, departments, processes, and agencies. Thus, cybersecurity is one of the most important aspects of the government vertical.
Request a Sample Pages: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=176479811
By Region, Asia Pacific to record the highest growth during the forecast period
Asia Pacific is one of the fastest-developing regions globally, owing to the rapid economic developments, globalization, digitalization, and the increased proliferation of the internet, making the region highly profitable for the WAF market. Countries across this region have a large number of SMEs using traditional defense mechanisms, making advanced and sophisticated threats hard to detect. Therefore, security vendors in this region focus on innovations in their product lines. Factors such as growing awareness about the benefits of WAF products, increasing business complexities, and augmented internet users are expected to push SMEs in the region to adopt advanced WAF solutions and services.
Market Players
Major vendors in the WAF market include Imperva (US), Akamai (US), Barracuda (US), Citrix (US), Cloudflare (US), Rohde & Schwarz (Germany), Ergon Informatik (Switzerland), F5 Networks (US), Fortinet (US), and Radware (Israel).
About MarketsandMarkets™
MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies’ revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their painpoints around revenues decisions.
Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model – GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets™ now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™ is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.
MarketsandMarkets’s flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "Knowledge Store" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.
Contact:
Mr. Aashish Mehra
MarketsandMarkets™ INC.
630 Dundee Road
Suite 430
Northbrook, IL 60062
USA: +1-888-600-6441
Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=176479811
By Component, the solutions segment to hold a larger market size during the forecast period
The solutions segment is estimated to account for a larger market share among components. WAF solutions offer various features such as web application attack protection, deployment option, protocol validation, virtual patching, active and passive authentication, URL rewriting, content routing, cookie signing and encryption, DDoS prevention, data leak prevention, and web server and application signature security. The solutions segment is further categorized into hardware appliances, virtual appliances, and Cloud-based.
By Professional Services, the training & education subsegment to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period
The training & education segment is expected to have the highest CAGR growth during the forecast period. Training & education services aim at providing comprehensive training sessions related to the identification and rectification of critical network infrastructure vulnerabilities. They help in guiding the security team members and developers to understand the key findings and impact of the vulnerabilities.
By Vertical, the government & defense segment to account for the largest market size during the forecast period
The government & defense segment is expected to hold the largest share in the WAF market. The implementation of eGovernance by government agencies in several countries across the globe has led to increased adoption of WAF solutions in the government and defense segment. Government and defense agencies handle highly secure and private data of individuals, departments, processes, and agencies. Thus, cybersecurity is one of the most important aspects of the government vertical.
Request a Sample Pages: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=176479811
By Region, Asia Pacific to record the highest growth during the forecast period
Asia Pacific is one of the fastest-developing regions globally, owing to the rapid economic developments, globalization, digitalization, and the increased proliferation of the internet, making the region highly profitable for the WAF market. Countries across this region have a large number of SMEs using traditional defense mechanisms, making advanced and sophisticated threats hard to detect. Therefore, security vendors in this region focus on innovations in their product lines. Factors such as growing awareness about the benefits of WAF products, increasing business complexities, and augmented internet users are expected to push SMEs in the region to adopt advanced WAF solutions and services.
Market Players
Major vendors in the WAF market include Imperva (US), Akamai (US), Barracuda (US), Citrix (US), Cloudflare (US), Rohde & Schwarz (Germany), Ergon Informatik (Switzerland), F5 Networks (US), Fortinet (US), and Radware (Israel).
About MarketsandMarkets™
MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies’ revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their painpoints around revenues decisions.
Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model – GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets™ now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™ is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.
MarketsandMarkets’s flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "Knowledge Store" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.
Contact:
Mr. Aashish Mehra
MarketsandMarkets™ INC.
630 Dundee Road
Suite 430
Northbrook, IL 60062
USA: +1-888-600-6441
Contact Information:
MarketsandMarkets™
Mr. Aashish Mehra
Tel: 1-888-600-6441
Email us
----
This press release is posted on EmailWire.com -- a global newswire that provides Press Release Distribution Services with Guaranteed Results
MarketsandMarkets™
Mr. Aashish Mehra
Tel: 1-888-600-6441
Email us
----
This press release is posted on EmailWire.com -- a global newswire that provides Press Release Distribution Services with Guaranteed Results