Endometrial Cancer Diagnostics Market Growing Demand, Opportunities And Share Analysis 2022-28
Increased healthcare costs, innovation in drug research, growing public awareness about endometrial illnesses and treatment options, and ensuing technology developments are expected to propel the global market.
EMAILWIRE.COM, October 10, 2022 ) According to Precision Business Insights (PBI), the latest report global endometrial cancer diagnostics market size was estimated at USD 21.4 billion in 2021 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.4% during the forecast period 2022-28. The lower abdomen is where the uterus, a female organ commonly known as the womb, is situated. It aids in fetal development up until delivery. The malignant expansion of uterine tissue cell populations is referred to as uterine cancer. Endometrial carcinoma, as well as uterine sarcoma, as well as uterine sarcoma are the two kinds of uterine cancer. Uterine sarcoma originates in the network of tissues, bones, and muscles that support the uterus, whereas endometrial cancer typically affects the lining of the uterus, commonly known as the endometrium.
The Endometrial Cancer Diagnostics Market Growth Factors:
According to research, the glycoproteins CA19.9, YKL-40, CA72.4, and CA15.3 are helpful diagnostic indicators for patients with endometrial cancer and may present a significant opportunity as advanced and improved tumor marker tests for uterine cancer diagnostic testing in the years to come. The market for uterine cancer diagnostic testing is projected to increase as a result of the early discovery of endometrial cancer in women who have irregular and postmenopausal bleeding, one of the early indications of endometrial carcinoma. Women's endometrial cancer spread is linked to BRCA1 and BRCA2 breast cancer mutations. There is a large window of opportunity for the development of tumor marker tests to identify uterine cancer in the global market.
The Endometrial Cancer Diagnostics Market Segmentation
The global Endometrial Cancer Diagnostics Market on the basis of Type of Condition, the market is segregated into Endometrioid Carcinoma, Serous Adenocarcinoma, Adenosquamous Carcinoma, Carcinomasarcoma. On the basis of Type of Test, the market is categorized into Hysteroscopy, Endometrial Biopsy, Dilation and Curettage, Ultrasound, CT Scan, MRI. On the basis of End user, the market is fragmented into Diagnostic Centers, Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgical Centers.
The Endometrial Cancer Diagnostics Market Trends
• The factors that are anticipated to drive the market expansion in the future include rising female weight, rising postmenopausal therapy, social determinants, changes in lifestyle choices, poor food, and an increase in the incidence of polycystic ovarian syndrome.
• The three main market trends for the market are growth in knowledge of uterine illnesses, the availability of numerous treatment options, as well as early diagnostic options.
