Animal Medicated Feed Market Growth Strategies and Opportunities Forecast 2022-28
The prevalent animal epidemics that are anticipated to propel the market for Animal Medicated Feed throughout the forecast period.
EMAILWIRE.COM, October 10, 2022 ) According to Precision Business Insights (PBI), the latest report global animal medicated feed market size was valued at USD 16,132.4 million in 2021 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.3% over the forecast period 2022-28. Supplements of additional nutrients or medications used in livestock feed are known as medicated feed additives. Examples of additions include vitamins, amino acids, fatty acids, minerals, medicines, fungi, and steroidal substances. Medicated feed additives can dramatically improve animal health, productivity, and output. The improvement of feed conversion efficiency & daily gain average is two benefits of medicated feed additives. Additionally, several feed additives helped to lessen bloat, acidosis, as well as coccidiosis. Other feed additives are used to minimize liver abscesses, treat foot rot, suppress estrus, and suppress parasites.
The Animal Medicated Feed Market Growth Factors:
The prevalent animal epidemics are anticipated to propel the market for medicated feed additives throughout the forecast period. Additionally, it is projected that the transition of the livestock sector from an unorganized to an organized one would further fuel the expansion of the market for medicated feed additives. On the other hand, it is also predicted that the market for medicated feed additives would have slow growth in the forecast period due to stringent regulations governing the use of medicated feed additives and a small number of medicated feed ingredients that are dangerous to humans.
The Animal Medicated Market Segmentation
Animal Medicated Feed Market on the basis of Product Type, the market is segregated into Antibiotics, Anti-Oxidants, Vitamins & minerals, Amino acids, Enzymes, and Others. On the basis of Route of Administration, the market is categorized into Oral, Orally via feed, Orally via water, and Parenteral. On the basis of Animal Species, the market is classified into Poultry, Canine, Cattle, Equine, Swine, Fish/Prawns, and Others.
The Animal Medicated Market Trends
• The market is anticipated to be driven by the rising demand for an acceptable way of supplying the desired medicines for the higher growth of animals as well as the rising worry of avian flu and other zoonotic and food-borne diseases.
• In the upcoming years, the market is anticipated to grow due to the improved effectiveness of medicated feed in controlling animal metabolism and maintaining their overall health.
The Animal Medicated Market Analysis
Given the rising need for improved food and other necessities, the North American market for medicated feed additives is predicted to increase with a notable CAGR in the ensuing years. The market for medicated feed additives in Western and Eastern Europe is anticipated to experience positive growth in the upcoming years. This is a result of the high demand for meat and dairy products.
