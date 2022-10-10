Step and Repeat LA Rolls Out the Red Carpet for International Film Festival
The GuadaLAjara Film Festival Celebrates Another Successful Year in Film!
Los Angeles, CA - The Festival Internacional de Cine en Guadalajara (FICG) is a week-long film festival that has been held in the city of Guadalajara, Mexico since 1986. Each year, right here in the City of Angels, the FICG transforms into the GuadaLAjara Film Festival (GLAFF) as a way to honor both of the cities that helped the festival grow. This year’s festival took place from Thursday the 29th thru Saturday October 1st at various locations in Downtown LA!
According to its website, the festival’s mission “is to show the best of Latin cinema and its creators, in order to cultivate relationships for a borderless industry.” The festival also “supports fundraising and charities. Every profit made in the box office will be donated to different organizations that contribute to the Latino community in the United States.”
Step and Repeat LA was called in for the second year in a row to create all of the photo-op backdrops for this year’s festival, as well as to provide a ton of red carpet to be placed at all of the various locations for each screening. For each backdrop, Step and Repeat LA used its signature matte-finished fabric to guarantee a perfect photo every time. The team also provided two of its Artificial Hedge Walls, Lollipop Signs with double-sided inserts, and a truck-load of Gold Stanchions and plus Red Velvet Ropes to add just the right amount of razzle-dazzle touch to this festive occasion!
Screening locations for this year’s festival included The Secret Movie Club, Alamo Drafthouse, and The Ace Theatre.
From movie premieres to private birthday parties, Step and Repeat LA has been creating backdrops for countless events for nearly 15 years. The company provides top-notch sales executives to handle every detail, a cutting-edge design team that can create custom-designed layouts, as well as in-house printing, production, and quality check. Delivery, setup and take-down services are also available and are done by Step and Repeat LA’s experienced crew. And with 24 hour turnaround capability, it’s no wonder Step and Repeat LA has become The City of Angel’s premiere red carpet backdrop company!
