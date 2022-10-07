HVAC Filters Market Growing Demand, Opportunities and Share Analysis 2022 to 2028
Manufacturing owners are paying more attention to the implementation of successful safety measures to protect the health of their factory workers as the circulation of harmful chemicals in factory air increases.
EMAILWIRE.COM, October 07, 2022 ) According to Precision Business Insights (PBI), the latest report global HVAC Filters Market size is estimated to be valued at USD 3.8 billion in 2021, at a CAGR of 5.3% from 2022 to 2028. Technologists have now focused enough on advancing effective air filtration inventions to fulfill energy efficiency standards and deliver finer levels of separation in light of the changing weather conditions brought on by global warming. In the upcoming years, it is projected that the rising demand for cleaner indoor air quality (IAQ) would drive the broad adoption of HVAC filters. One of the top five dangers to the public's health, according to the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), is inadequate IAQ.
The HVAC Filters Market - Growth Factors
During the projected period, expanding commercial areas and industrialization are anticipated to drive up demand for HVAC filters. Gas turbines and compressors, which are also employed in power plants to prevent turbines from fouling and improve availability, operate more efficiently thanks to these filters. Furthermore, in many industrial applications, compressors completely depend on filter quality to achieve maximum efficiency. During the projected period, all of these variables are anticipated to produce a sizable potential for the market.
The HVAC Filters Market Trends
• The HVAC filter market is anticipated to grow as a result of increased government guidelines and the installation of strict rules and regulations on enterprises by governments in several countries to protect air quality.
• The HVAC filter market was dominated by the Asia Pacific region. The use of HVAC filters for numerous industrial applications and growing industrialization, such as power plants, oil and gas, etc., are key factors boosting demand.
HVAC Filters Market Segmentation
The global HVAC Air Filter Market on the basis of Material, the global market is categorized into Fiberglass, Synthetic polymer, Carbon, and Metal. On the basis of Technology, the global market is divided into HEPA, Electrostatic precipitators, Activated carbon, and others. On the basis of the End-user industry, the global market is classified into Building & Construction, Pharmaceutical, Food & beverage, and others.
The HVAC Filters Market Regional Analysis
The market for HVAC filters in North America is anticipated to surpass USD 3 billion by 2027 as a result of the region's increased incidence of chronic diseases like diabetes, high blood pressure, and cancer as well as the pharmaceutical industry's quick expansion. Pharmaceutical manufacturers should be encouraged to adopt highly effective filtration techniques like HVAC filters in their manufacturing process as cases of health problems are caused by pharmaceutical dust particles released during spraying, mixing, combining, encapsulating, coating, and other processes in drug manufacturing.
The major players operating in the HVAC filters market are American Air Filter Company, Inc., Donaldson Company, Inc., Ahlstrom-Munksj, Filtration Group Corporation, Freudenberg Group, Sogefi Group, GVS Group, Airsan Corporation, Emirates Industrial Filters LLC
