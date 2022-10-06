Arab Newswire, Press Release Distribution to media in Arab World, Middle East and North Africa Covers 2022 FIFA World Cup in Doha, Qatar
Press releases are published and featured on Qatar News Club™ and Qatar Business Today™
EMAILWIRE.COM, October 06, 2022 ) Doha, Qatar -- (ARAB NEWSWIRE) -- Arab Newswire™ is set to write, publish and distribute press releases to media outlets covering the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar. The press releases are simultaneously distributed in English and Arabic throughout GCC states, Arab World, Middle East and North Africa (MENA).
The 2022 FIFA World Cup competition, slated for November 2022, started in 2019. It has 32 qualified teams from various countries to participate in Qatar for the coveted trophy. These qualified nations are as follows:
AFC — Australia, Iran, Japan, Qatar (hosts), Saudi Arabia, South Korea
CAF — Cameroon, Ghana, Morocco, Senegal, Tunisia
CONMEBOL — Argentina, Brazil, Ecuador, Uruguay
CONCACAF — Canada, Costa Rica, Mexico, United States
UEFA — Belgium, Croatia, Denmark, England, France, Germany, Netherlands, Poland, Portugal, Serbia, Spain, Switzerland, Wales
Millions of Football or soccer fans from around the world will converge in Qatar to witness and take part in this spectacular event. The World Cup will take place from November 20, 2022, to December 18, 2022. High traffic World Cup activities will be centered at Hamad International Airport, Dusit Doha, St. Regis Doha, Millennium Plaza Doha, Al Thumama Stadium, Education City Stadium, Khlifa international Stadium, Ahmad Bin Alin Stadium, Al Janoub Stadium, Al Bayt Stadium, Lusail Stadium and the Stadium 974.
Host cities will include Al Kor, Al Rayyan, Al Wakrah, Doha home of the Khalifa International Stadium, Education City Stadium, Stadium 974, Al Thumama Stadium and the city of Lusail.
Over a million visitors are expected to attend the 2022 World Cup in Qatar. The region is said to have a boost in tourism and hospitality, but the country is poised to benefit anywhere from $17 to $20 billion. International businesses and organizations from different parts of the world, particularly from GCC countries, stand to benefit prior, during and after the world cup.
In this regard, Arab Newswire, the newswire and press release distribution services for the Arab World, Middle East and North Africa (MENA) is equipped to help businesses and organizations to reach their target audience during this global event.
Press releases are distributed to top tier media outlets in the region and featured on Qatar News Club™ (https://qatarnews.club/) and Qatar Business Today ™ (https://qatarbusinesstoday.com).
About Qatar News Club™
QATARNEWS.Club™ reports on business, cultural, socio-economic, Sports, Tech and industrial news in Qatar, UAE, GCC, Middle East and North Africa (MENA) regions. Press releases are distributed to media in these regions as well.
About Qatar Business Today™
Qatar Business Today™ publishes and aggregates business, socio-economic, Tech and industrial news on Qatar, Middle East and North Africa (MENA). The news sites also feature press releases on Business, Energy, Finance, Healthcare, Real Estate, Travel and Technology sectors.
About Arab Newswire™
Arab Newswire™ is a commercial newswire service with press release distribution to media outlets in the Arab world, Middle East and North Africa (MENA). The newswire services publish and distributes press releases in Arabic, English and French. Other services include writing and editing press releases, consulting and media planning.
For more information on how to get press releases to target audience during this global event in Qatar, Gulf nations, Arab world, Middle East and North Africa (MENA), go to http://www.arabnewswire.com or contact us at WhatsApp: +1 832-716-2363 or over Skype: groupwebmedia.
