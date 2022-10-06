Gene Synthesis Market Overview by Industry Share, Size and Segmentation Analysis Forecast 2022-28
As infectious diseases are becoming more commonplace worldwide, bacterial and viral infections are spreading quickly. As a result, there is a greater need for cutting-edge and potent medicines to combat such dangerous diseases.
EMAILWIRE.COM, October 06, 2022 ) According to Precision Business Insights (PBI), the latest report global gene synthesis market size is set to record a market value of USD 1,604.9 million in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 5,297.1 million by 2028, expanding at a CAGR of 18.6%, during the forecast period 2022-2028. Double-stranded DNA molecules are chemically synthesized in vitro during gene synthesis. It is a biotechnology tool and has a significant impact on the field of synthetic biology. The technique has emerged as a key tool in several recombinant DNA technology sectors, such as vaccine development, gene therapy, molecular engineering, and heterologous gene expression. It can aid in the development of new enzymes for the treatment of cancer. Additionally, it can be applied to the real-time diagnosis of viral genomes for vaccine development. Without a template DNA strand, gene synthesis can create mutant, recombinant, or wholly new DNA sequences.
The Gene Synthesis Market Growth Factors
Increasing gene synthesis R&D along with ongoing technological advancements in areas like molecular separation and protein purification technologies aid in the creation of dependable, efficient, and affordable solutions. Recently, gene synthesis has advanced with improvements in genome engineering and DNA as a data storage medium. More highly accurate constructs are available in bigger quantities and at comparatively cheaper costs thanks to next-generation gene synthesis than was previously achievable.
The Gene Synthesis Market Segmentation
The Gene Synthesis Market on the basis of Product Type, the market is segregated into Consumables, Software, and Services. Based on Gene Type, the market is classified into Standard Gene, Express Gene, Complex Gene, and Others. Based on Application, the market is divided into Genetic Engineering, Pharmaceuticals and Vaccine Development, and Others. Based on End Users, the market is fragmented into Biopharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies, Academic and Research Institutes, and Contract Research Organizations.
The Gene Synthesis Market Trends
• The demand for recombinant DNA technology is anticipated to rise as gene synthesis is increasingly used in domains including gene therapy, heterologous gene expression, molecular engineering, and others.
• Globally, the frequency of chronic communicable diseases is expanding, along with the desire for successful gene therapy and vaccinations, which has raised the need for novel genes with major applications in research and the production of drugs and vaccines.
The Gene Synthesis Market Regional Analysis
In terms of market share and revenue, North America now leads the gene synthesis industry and will maintain this dominance over the projection period. This is a result of the region's increasing demand for the verification and validation of gene synthesis methods, and the market is being supported by quick research development.
The major players operating in the gene synthesis market are Synbio Technologies, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., Genscript, BioCat GmbH, Eurofins Genomics Blue Heron LLC, Twist Bioscience, ProteoGenix, Creative Biogene, Aldevron, OriGene Technologies Inc.
