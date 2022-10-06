Step and Repeat LA Gears Up for World’s Largest Wedding Convention!
Wedding Merchants Business Academy Heads to the Las Vegas Convention Center!
EMAILWIRE.COM, October 06, 2022 ) Las Vegas - The Entertainment Capital of the World, also known to some as Sin City, is home to some of the most exciting casinos, hotels, restaurants and events on the planet. From performance artists to trade shows and conventions, Las Vegas has it all. One such convention is that of the Wedding Merchants Business Academy, also known as Wedding MBA, an annual event that draws countless wedding industry professionals from all over the country.
With more than 180 exhibitors each year, and more than 150 educational seminars, Wedding MBA is the place to be for all wedding planners and event coordinators who wish to take their business to the next level. It’s a two and a half day-exhibit where one can learn what's hip and trendy in the wedding industry, and this year the convention takes place from November 7th thru the 9th at the Las Vegas Convention Center.
Step and Repeat LA will be returning again this year as one of the many exhibitors at this year's show. The representatives for Step and Repeat LA will be stationed at booth #6318, a 10’ by 20’ booth that will feature many of the hot items that Step and Repeat LA provides, including an 8’ x 10’ Fabric Stretch Display, along with an artificial Hedge Display featuring a customizable 3D logo made of 1” thick gatorplast.
Step and Repeat LA is a one-stop-shop design and production firm that has provided everything one would need for a fabulous red carpet event since 2010. The company also provides unique backdrops that are perfect for wedding receptions! Step and Repeat LA’s backdrops are completely customizable and can feature the initials of the couple getting married, the wedding date, and any symbols of love, all of which can be printed in any color!
Contact Information:
Step and Repeat LA
Ben Toth
Tel: 8184347591
Email us
----
