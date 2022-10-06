Insulation Coatings Market to Witness Revolutionary Growth by 2025 | AkzoNobel, PPG Industries, Sherwin-Williams Company
Protection of equipment, pipelines, and other components from harsh environments to make them energy efficient are the major drivers of the global insulation market during the forecast period.
EMAILWIRE.COM, October 06, 2022 ) The report "Insulation Coatings Market is estimated to be USD 8.5 billion in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 11.3 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 5.8% between 2020 and 2025. Protection of equipment, pipelines, and other components from harsh environments to make them energy efficient are the major drivers of the global insulation market during the forecast period.
Download PDF brochure of the Report @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=26484290
Insulation coating prevents the transfer of heat, sound, or electricity from one surface area to another. These coatings help in personnel protection, saves energy, and contribute to the improvement in the overall process efficiency. They are manufactured using various materials such as acrylic, epoxy, polyurethane, mullite and yttria stabilized zirconia (YSZ).
Insulation coatings are used in a wide range of applications such as building and construction, to create a heat/electrical barrier in aircraft components, insulating pipelines, storage tanks, engine turbines, marine vessels, industrial equipment, and automobile components.
The impact of COVID-19 pandemic on the insulation coatings market is negative in 2020, due to supply chain disruption, containment restrictions and the fall in demand for insulation coatings. Whereas the demand for insulation coating is expected to increase as the imposed restriction are removed.
Don't miss out on business opportunities in Insulation Coatings Market. Speak to Our Analyst and gain crucial industry insights that will help your business grow. https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/speaktoanalystNew.asp?id=26484290
Browse in-depth TOC on "Insulation Coatings Market”
192 - Market Data Tables
31 - Figures
170 - Pages
APAC is estimated to be the largest market for insulation coatings and is also projected to register the fastest CAGR of 6.9% during the forecast period. China is expected to account for the largest share of the market in APAC till 2025. The growing industrial activities, investment in end use industry of insulation material and labor costs in these countries are the main drivers for insulation coatings market.
Expansions, investment, and agreements were the key strategies adopted by the major players to achieve growth in the global insulation coatings market between 2017 and 2020. The key companies profiled in the insulation coatings market research report are AkzoNobel (Netherland), PPG Industries (United States), Sherwin-Williams Company (United States), Kansai (Japan), Jotun (Norway), Nippon Paint (Japan), Mascoat (Texas), Carboline (US), Sharp shell Industries (US), Axalta Coating System (US).
Get Sample Pages of This Report @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=26484290
About MarketsandMarkets™
MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies’ revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their painpoints around revenues decisions.
Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high growth markets following the “Growth Engagement Model – GEM”. The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write “Attack, avoid and defend” strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets™ now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™ is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.
MarketsandMarkets’s flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, “Knowledge Store” connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.
Download PDF brochure of the Report @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=26484290
Insulation coating prevents the transfer of heat, sound, or electricity from one surface area to another. These coatings help in personnel protection, saves energy, and contribute to the improvement in the overall process efficiency. They are manufactured using various materials such as acrylic, epoxy, polyurethane, mullite and yttria stabilized zirconia (YSZ).
Insulation coatings are used in a wide range of applications such as building and construction, to create a heat/electrical barrier in aircraft components, insulating pipelines, storage tanks, engine turbines, marine vessels, industrial equipment, and automobile components.
The impact of COVID-19 pandemic on the insulation coatings market is negative in 2020, due to supply chain disruption, containment restrictions and the fall in demand for insulation coatings. Whereas the demand for insulation coating is expected to increase as the imposed restriction are removed.
Don't miss out on business opportunities in Insulation Coatings Market. Speak to Our Analyst and gain crucial industry insights that will help your business grow. https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/speaktoanalystNew.asp?id=26484290
Browse in-depth TOC on "Insulation Coatings Market”
192 - Market Data Tables
31 - Figures
170 - Pages
APAC is estimated to be the largest market for insulation coatings and is also projected to register the fastest CAGR of 6.9% during the forecast period. China is expected to account for the largest share of the market in APAC till 2025. The growing industrial activities, investment in end use industry of insulation material and labor costs in these countries are the main drivers for insulation coatings market.
Expansions, investment, and agreements were the key strategies adopted by the major players to achieve growth in the global insulation coatings market between 2017 and 2020. The key companies profiled in the insulation coatings market research report are AkzoNobel (Netherland), PPG Industries (United States), Sherwin-Williams Company (United States), Kansai (Japan), Jotun (Norway), Nippon Paint (Japan), Mascoat (Texas), Carboline (US), Sharp shell Industries (US), Axalta Coating System (US).
Get Sample Pages of This Report @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=26484290
About MarketsandMarkets™
MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies’ revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their painpoints around revenues decisions.
Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high growth markets following the “Growth Engagement Model – GEM”. The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write “Attack, avoid and defend” strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets™ now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™ is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.
MarketsandMarkets’s flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, “Knowledge Store” connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.
Contact Information:
MarketsandMarkets™
Mr. Aashish Mehra
Tel: 1-888-600-6441
Email us
----
This press release is posted on EmailWire.com -- a global newswire that provides Press Release Distribution Services with Guaranteed Results
MarketsandMarkets™
Mr. Aashish Mehra
Tel: 1-888-600-6441
Email us
----
This press release is posted on EmailWire.com -- a global newswire that provides Press Release Distribution Services with Guaranteed Results