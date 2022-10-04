Solvent Recycling Market Strategies and Opportunities Forecast 2022-28
The market's expansion can be ascribed to rising consumer environmental consciousness and stringent regulatory standards, which are pushing end-users toward cleaner production technology.
EMAILWIRE.COM, October 04, 2022 ) According to Precision Business Insights (PBI), the latest report global solvent recycling market size was valued at USD 589.62 million in 2021 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.8% over the forecast period 2022-28. In a solvent recovery system, valuable and practical materials are extracted from waste or by-product solvents produced during the production process. Industries repurpose the chemicals that are recovered as well as recycled by solvent recovery systems by eliminating wastes and dangerous materials from the residual compounds. The solvent recovery systems related to those industries' growth must also be updated.
The Solvent Recycling Market Growth Factors
The world's rapid industrialization is enabling the solvent recycling industry to experience robust growth. Chemicals used by industry are recycled, and potentially dangerous solutions are removed before being prepared for reuse. Systems for recovering solvents reduce the need for raw materials and the price of solvents. Consequently, these factors can plant the seeds of market expansion for the solvent recycled market. The market for solvent recycling may experience significant development potential due to the use of these systems in a variety of industries, including electronics, agrochemicals, chemicals, cosmetics, pharmaceuticals, and others.
The Solvent Recycling Market Segmentation
The Global Solvent Recycling Market on the basis of Type, the market is categorized into Off-site Solvent Recycling and On-site Solvent Recycling. On the basis of Application, the market is divided into Printing Industry, Pharmaceuticals Industry, Painting and Coating Industry, and Oil and Chemical Industry. On the basis of the Distribution Channel, the market is segregated into Distributor and Direct Sales.
The Solvent Recycling Market Trends
• It is anticipated that these businesses will employ solvent recycling more frequently as a result of the necessity for waste management and recycling, which on the other hand is considered the major market trend.
• Another motivating aspect for the recycling of solvents is the worldwide idea of employing the by-products of the solvent to create new products.
The Solvent Recycling Market Regional Analysis
Due to its extensive chemical, food, and other sectors, North America is predicted to dominate the market for solvent recycling. Due to the region's growing use of solvent recycling processes, solvent recovery systems are predicted to experience significant expansion in Latin America. Solvent recovery systems could expand in Europe as a result of technological improvements and the adoption of sophisticated systems for solvent reuse in various sectors.
