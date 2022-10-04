Furniture Market SWOT Analysis By Size, CAGR Growth Status Forecast To 2028
It is anticipated that there would be a significant demand for furniture solutions due to the continued development of smart cities and the expansion of the building sector.
EMAILWIRE.COM, October 04, 2022 ) According to Precision Business Insights (PBI), the latest report global furniture market size is set to record a market value of USD 551.6 billion in 2021 and expected to reach USD 827.5 billion by 2028, expanding at a CAGR of 5.2%, which indicates steady positive market growth for the forecast period 2022-2028. The production and distribution of furniture for offices, hotels, residences, schools, and enterprises are all included in the furniture sector. The sector also includes the furniture accessories, such as upholstery, mattresses, and furnishings. Diverse machinery, tools, and CAD/CAM are used by skilled personnel in the business to support the design and production of the furniture. The furniture is made from a variety of materials, comprising metal, plastic, rattan, wood, and even silver. Furniture made of wood is frequently the most popular in both manufacturing and export.
The Furniture Market Growth Factors
Among the major factors favorably affecting the market are the expanding worldwide population, rapid urbanization, and increased development of both residential and commercial buildings. Additionally, the demand for lightweight, adaptable, portable furniture with ample storage is rising globally as a result of the growth of the travel and tourism industry, as well as rising income levels, changing lifestyles, and raising living standards. In addition, the rise in nuclear families is fueling demand for foldable, compact furniture that is simple to set up in limited places. In addition, the prevalence of postural dysfunction is fueling a desire for furniture that is ergonomically intended to prevent health issues and posture issues in both children and adults.
The Furniture Market Segmentation
The Furniture Market on the basis of Type, the market is categorized into Ready-to-Assemble (RTA), Non-RTA) Material (Metal, Wood, Plastic, Glass. On the basis of Application, the market is divided into Residential (Upholstered furniture, Non-upholstered furniture, Bedroom, Kitchen Cabinet, Dining Room, Blinds & Shades, Mattresses) ( Commercial (Business/Office, Educational, Healthcare, Hospitality). On the basis of Distribution Channel, the market is fragmented into Home Centers, Flagships Stores, Specialty Stores, Online.
The Furniture Market Trends
• For its role in enhancing the comfort, beauty, and functionality of living areas, furniture is in high demand.
• The enterprises that are currently restructuring their workplaces & recovering from the impact of COVID-19, which resulted in social alienation, the cessation of commercial operations, and operational issues, are primarily responsible for the market's development.
The Furniture Market Regional Analysis
Geographically, 46% of 2020's furniture market revenue came from Asia-Pacific. The growing disposable income of people in this region is mostly to blame for this. Due to the increasing popularity of online shopping, where furniture makers sell their products, Asia-Pacific is regarded as the world's largest region in the furniture business. In addition, the government of India's fast-expanding real estate construction projects, particularly in urban areas, are stimulating this region's furniture sector.
