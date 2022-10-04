Silva Construction Offers Design-Build Services
Silva Construction, (https://www.silvaconstruction.com) a residential and commercial remodeling company serving the south bay area of Los Angeles, is offering a “design-build” service to homeowners and commercial building owners.
David Clarke of Silva Construction explained the “design-build” concept.
“You have a vision of your ideal home and we have the tools, knowledge and creativity to make it become a reality. We can help you every step of the way, from the remodeling or renovation design and plans, to the building permits and construction.
“Design-Build is a method that allows owners to have one point of contact for both the design and construction phases of their project. At Silva Construction, we would be your Design-Build contractors and we would manage all contracts with each company, such as material providers, subcontractors and equipment vendors. This method allows all elements of a project to be in coordination with one another and makes it less stressful for the owner.
“We will work with you to develop detailed specifications for your project, including: Appliances, Plumbing, Electrical, Heating and air conditioning, Wall coverings, Flooring, Countertops, Tile, Stonework, Decking, Windows, Doors, Roofing, Kitchen and bath remodeling, and Outdoor living, including landscaping,” concluded Clarke.
David Clarke and Brenda Silva are owners of Silva Construction, Inc., located in San Pedro, CA. The company has over 40 years of experience in remodeling construction, and serves Southern California’s South Bay area, including Westchester, El Segundo, Manhattan Beach, San Pedro, Hermosa Beach, Palos Verdes Estates, Rancho Palos Verdes, Rolling Hills, Harbor City, Lomita, Torrance, and other select areas. Their blog can be seen at https://www.silvaconstruction.com/blog3/ and their website can be seen at https://www.silvaconstruction.com. They can be reached at 310-831-6310.
Silva Construction
John Eberhard
Tel: 661-441-2429
