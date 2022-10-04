Global Tablet Coatings Market is Expecting Major Revenue Surge in Near Future
The research process involved the study of various factors affecting the industry to identify the segmentation types, industry trends, key players, competitive landscape, key market dynamics, and key player strategies.
(EMAILWIRE.COM, October 04, 2022 ) Growth Influencing Factors:
Growth in tablet coatings market is majorly driven by the growing pharmaceutical industry coupled with the increasing R&D activities taking place in this field. Also, the growing generics market, rapidly growing biopharmaceuticals sector, growing nutraceutical industry, and the rising adoption of orphan drugs are supporting the growth of the market.
Additionally, the shifting focus of pharmaceutical manufacturing to emerging markets along with the increasing outsourcing of operations to these countries and the growing biologics and biosimilars industry present significant opportunities for market growth. The rising focus on sports nutrition and the technological advancements taking place in niche market areas also offers significant growth opportunities for players operating in this space.
Expected Revenue Surge:
The tablet coatings market is projected to reach USD 969 million by 2025 from USD 739 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 5.6% during the forecast period.
Download PDF Brochure@
https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=150774403
Growth Restraining Factors:
On the other hand, the increasing regulatory stringency regarding the approval of drugs and excipients along with the cost and time-intensive drug development process; the high cost associated with the microencapsulation process and the unfavorable drug price control policies are expected to restrain the growth of this market during the forecast period.
Additionally, increasing safety & quality concerns, increasing penetration of counterfeit drugs, changing trade policies among countries and alcohol dose-dumping of sustained-release dosages pose significant challenges to the growth of this market.
Global Leaders:
The global tablet coatings market is consolidated at the top, with a large number of leading market players based in developed countries.
The prominent players in this market are Colorcon Inc. (US), Sensient Technologies Corporation (US), BASF SE (Germany), Evonik Industries AG (Germany), Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (US), DuPont De Numeours Inc. (US), Kerry Group plc (Ireland), Roquette Freres (France), Eastman Chemical Company (US), Air Liquide S.A. (France), Merck KGaA (Germany), Corel Pharma Chem (India), Biogrund GmbH (Germany), Ideal Cures Pvt. Ltd. (India), Wincoat Colours & Coatings Pvt. Ltd. (India), Spectrum Chemical Mfg. Corp. (US), Coating Place, Inc. (US), Lubrizol Corporation (US), Aquadry Pharma Pvt. Ltd. (India), and Aries Exim Pvt. Ltd. (India).
However, in the last few years, a number of smaller players have emerged from niche markets and are competing with global players based on price and technological innovation. Due to the intense competition in the market, major market players are increasingly focusing on expanding their geographic presence into high-growth emerging markets and strengthening their competitiveness in the market by acquiring smaller players with desired technological capabilities or geographic presence.
Request Sample Pages@
https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=150774403
The pharmaceutical industry end-user segment is expected to account for the largest share of the tablet coatings market
The tablet coatings market, by end-user, is segmented into pharmaceutical and nutraceutical industry. The pharmaceutical industry segment accounted for the largest market share in 2019. The demand for tablet coatings in the pharmaceutical industry is largely driven by the increasing number of drugs launched as tablet formulations and growing prevalence of diseases for which tablet-based formulations form the primary treatment. The rising demand for innovative drug delivery formulations is also supporting the growth of the tablet coatings market for the pharmaceutical industry.
Asia Pacific is expected to account for the highest CAGR for players operating in the tablet coatings market
The Asia Pacific tablet coatings market is expected to grow at the highest CAGR from 2020 to 2025. Increase in outsourcing of drug manufacturing to specialized contract manufacturing organizations (CMOs), rising number of companies setting up manufacturing units in these countries, favorable government regulations, low labor and manufacturing costs, and the large base for the generation of generics & biologics are factors expected to drive the growth of the market during the forecast period.
Growth in tablet coatings market is majorly driven by the growing pharmaceutical industry coupled with the increasing R&D activities taking place in this field. Also, the growing generics market, rapidly growing biopharmaceuticals sector, growing nutraceutical industry, and the rising adoption of orphan drugs are supporting the growth of the market.
Additionally, the shifting focus of pharmaceutical manufacturing to emerging markets along with the increasing outsourcing of operations to these countries and the growing biologics and biosimilars industry present significant opportunities for market growth. The rising focus on sports nutrition and the technological advancements taking place in niche market areas also offers significant growth opportunities for players operating in this space.
Expected Revenue Surge:
The tablet coatings market is projected to reach USD 969 million by 2025 from USD 739 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 5.6% during the forecast period.
Download PDF Brochure@
https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=150774403
Growth Restraining Factors:
On the other hand, the increasing regulatory stringency regarding the approval of drugs and excipients along with the cost and time-intensive drug development process; the high cost associated with the microencapsulation process and the unfavorable drug price control policies are expected to restrain the growth of this market during the forecast period.
Additionally, increasing safety & quality concerns, increasing penetration of counterfeit drugs, changing trade policies among countries and alcohol dose-dumping of sustained-release dosages pose significant challenges to the growth of this market.
Global Leaders:
The global tablet coatings market is consolidated at the top, with a large number of leading market players based in developed countries.
The prominent players in this market are Colorcon Inc. (US), Sensient Technologies Corporation (US), BASF SE (Germany), Evonik Industries AG (Germany), Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (US), DuPont De Numeours Inc. (US), Kerry Group plc (Ireland), Roquette Freres (France), Eastman Chemical Company (US), Air Liquide S.A. (France), Merck KGaA (Germany), Corel Pharma Chem (India), Biogrund GmbH (Germany), Ideal Cures Pvt. Ltd. (India), Wincoat Colours & Coatings Pvt. Ltd. (India), Spectrum Chemical Mfg. Corp. (US), Coating Place, Inc. (US), Lubrizol Corporation (US), Aquadry Pharma Pvt. Ltd. (India), and Aries Exim Pvt. Ltd. (India).
However, in the last few years, a number of smaller players have emerged from niche markets and are competing with global players based on price and technological innovation. Due to the intense competition in the market, major market players are increasingly focusing on expanding their geographic presence into high-growth emerging markets and strengthening their competitiveness in the market by acquiring smaller players with desired technological capabilities or geographic presence.
Request Sample Pages@
https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=150774403
The pharmaceutical industry end-user segment is expected to account for the largest share of the tablet coatings market
The tablet coatings market, by end-user, is segmented into pharmaceutical and nutraceutical industry. The pharmaceutical industry segment accounted for the largest market share in 2019. The demand for tablet coatings in the pharmaceutical industry is largely driven by the increasing number of drugs launched as tablet formulations and growing prevalence of diseases for which tablet-based formulations form the primary treatment. The rising demand for innovative drug delivery formulations is also supporting the growth of the tablet coatings market for the pharmaceutical industry.
Asia Pacific is expected to account for the highest CAGR for players operating in the tablet coatings market
The Asia Pacific tablet coatings market is expected to grow at the highest CAGR from 2020 to 2025. Increase in outsourcing of drug manufacturing to specialized contract manufacturing organizations (CMOs), rising number of companies setting up manufacturing units in these countries, favorable government regulations, low labor and manufacturing costs, and the large base for the generation of generics & biologics are factors expected to drive the growth of the market during the forecast period.
Contact Information:
MarketsandMarkets™
Mr. Aashish Mehra
Tel: 1-888-600-6441
Email us
----
This press release is posted on EmailWire.com -- a global newswire that provides Press Release Distribution Services with Guaranteed Results
MarketsandMarkets™
Mr. Aashish Mehra
Tel: 1-888-600-6441
Email us
----
This press release is posted on EmailWire.com -- a global newswire that provides Press Release Distribution Services with Guaranteed Results