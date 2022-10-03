Limestone Market Overview by Industry Share, Size and Segmentation Analysis Forecast 2022-28
Over the projected period, the expanding infrastructure operations in emerging regions brought on by a fast increase in urban population industrialization are anticipated to offer profitable growth possibilities to the global market.
EMAILWIRE.COM, October 03, 2022 ) According to Precision Business Insights (PBI), the latest report global limestone market size was valued at USD 64.62 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.9% over the forecast period 2022-28. A sedimentary rock known as Limestone is created by the buildup of calcium carbonate found in the organic remains of shells, algae, and corals. It frequently occurs in shallow, warm, and transparent ocean water. Chalk, travertine, coquina, tufa, fossiliferous, lithographic, and oolitic Limestone are some of the typical varieties of the rock, which can range in texture from very fine to coarse. It is a necessary component in the production of building stone, cement, and aggregates for construction.
The Limestone Market Growth Factors:
One of the main elements fostering a favorable outlook for the industry is the notable rise of the construction and agricultural sectors globally. Limestone is a common building & road building material as well as the raw material needed to make cement and builder's lime. Additionally, Limestone serves as a soil-improving agricultural supplement by giving calcium for plant and soil nutrition. Additionally, the extensive use of Limestone for the preparation of drinking water, the treatment of wastewater, and the elimination of acid gas from flue gases are accelerating market expansion.
The Limestone Market Segmentation
The global Limestone Market on the basis of Application, the market is segregated into Chemical Lime, Industry Lime, Construction Lime, and Refractory Lime. On the basis of End-Use, the market is classified into Agriculture, Plastics, Paper and Pulp, Water Treatment, Building and Construction, Steel Manufacturing, and Other Industries (Including Energy). The market is also segmented into End-user Industries.
The Limestone Market Trends:
• The market is expanding as a result of the widespread use of Limestone as a filter additive, coating pigmentlightningng agent, and surface finish additive for the production of paper and pulp.
• Growing urbanization together with the implementation of infrastructure development programs and the creation of smart cities is expected to fuel market growth.
The Limestone Market Regional Analysis
China is the second-largest economy in the Asia-Pacific region and one of the major industrial and production sectors globally. As a result of the accessibility of raw materials in the region and its sizable chemical industry, China dominates the Limestone market both in terms of demand and output.
The major players operating in the Limestone Market are Graymont Limited, Gujarat Mineral Development Corporation Ltd, Imerys, Kerford Limestone, LafargeHolcim, AMR India Limited, CARMEUSE, GLC Minerals LLC, Lhoist Group
