Water Filters Market Global Industry Overview and Competitive Landscape till 2023
The growth in the oil & gas, chemicals & petrochemicals, food & beverages, and pharmaceuticals end use industries is expected to drive the water filters market.
EMAILWIRE.COM, October 03, 2022 ) The global "Water Filters Market size is estimated to be USD 10.8 billion in 2018 and is projected to reach USD 14.7 billion by 2023, at a CAGR of 6.3%. This market’s growth is mainly attributed to the high demand from oil & gas, chemicals & petrochemicals, food & beverages, and pharmaceuticals end-use industries.
Food & beverages end-use industry segment is projected to register the highest CAGR, in terms of value, during the forecast period.
Based on end-use industry, the water filters market has been segmented into municipal and industrial. Industrial includes oil & gas, chemicals & petrochemicals, food & beverages, and pharmaceuticals. The food & beverages industry is projected to be the largest end-use industry segment of the market during the forecast period. The food & beverages industry uses a very high amount of water for processing and other procedures. Another major market for water filters is the chemicals & petrochemicals industry as this industry requires large volumes of water for utilities, process feed, washing, and other applications.
Asia Pacific is projected to register the highest CAGR, in terms of value, in the water filters market during the forecast period.
The water filters market has been studied for Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, South America, and the Middle East & Africa. The Asia Pacific water filters market is projected to register the highest CAGR, in terms of value, during the forecast period. Urbanization, modernization, and purchasing power parity of the consumers in this region have contributed to the increased use of water filters in the chemicals & petrochemicals, food & beverages, and pharmaceuticals industries. This is expected to create huge opportunities for the market in Asia Pacific.
Eaton Corporation (US), Suez Water Technologies & Solutions (France), Veolia (France), Dow Water & Process Solutions (US), Evoqua Water Technologies (US), Mann-Hummel (Germany), Pall Corporation (US), Pentair PLC (UK), and Lydall Industrial filtration (US) are the key players operating in the water filters market.
Browse in-depth TOC on "Water Filters Market”
86 - Market Data Tables
66 - Figures
168 - Pages
Veolia (US) is one of the leading players in the water filters market. The company has been focusing on organic & inorganic strategies to maintain its leading position in the market. For example, it established the world’s biggest sludge treatment and retrieval plant in Hong Kong, with a plan to treat wastewater from 11 wastewater sources.
Eaton Corporation (US) is the other major player in the water filters market. The company adopted the organic growth strategies to establish its foothold, globally. For example, Eaton Corporation expanded its product portfolio by introducing 4 new products in 2017-18, resulting in high profits for the company.
About MarketsandMarkets™
MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies’ revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their painpoints around revenues decisions.
Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high growth markets following the “Growth Engagement Model – GEM”. The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write “Attack, avoid and defend” strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets™ now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™ is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.
MarketsandMarkets’s flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, “Knowledge Store” connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.
Contact Information:
MarketsandMarkets™
Mr. Aashish Mehra
Tel: 1-888-600-6441
Email us
