Winner of the 2022 Best Book of the Year!
Outskirts Press Announces the Winner of the 2022 Best Book of the Year
EMAILWIRE.COM, September 30, 2022 ) Outskirts Press, the #1-rated self-publishing company according to Top Consumer Reviews, has announced its winner for the 2022 Best Book of the Year: Eating Yellow Paint by Susie Newman.
Award winning author Susie Newman is married and the mother of four children. She lives in Westerville, Ohio. Susie is the author of two earlier books: Diaries, a collection of short stories and the novel Lost Souls Cafe.
Thousands of readers and writers among our writing and publishing community were invited to vote and they ultimately chose Susie Newman out of three finalists who are also Colorado Independent Publishers Association EVVY award winners. All of these writers have proven their dedication to their work and the marketing of their finished products, which is proven by this recognition.
Susie Newman will receive a $1,500 Grand Prize from Outskirts Press as well as wide recognition through social networks. An exclusive award seal will also be added to her cover for all future printings of her novel.
About Outskirts Press, Inc.: Outskirts Press helps authors develop and publish high-quality books by offering exceptional design, printing, publishing, distribution, and book marketing services. Top Consumer Reviews ranks Outskirts Press #1 because they are passionate about delivering outstanding customer service, affordable pricing, industry-leading royalties, and a team of hands-on, US-based publishing experts. At http://www.outskirtspress.com you can publish your book, your way, today.
