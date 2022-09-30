Transformed: Breaking Free from the Thoughts and Words that Bind You
New self-help book explores the power of thoughts and words—and how they affect people’s lives. Announcing the Release of New Non-Fiction by Valerie Sumter: Transformed: Breaking Free from the Thoughts and Words that Bind You, Published by Outskirts Pr
EMAILWIRE.COM, September 30, 2022 ) Denver, CO and Seattle, WA – Outskirts Press—the fastest-growing, full-service self-publishing and book marketing company—is pleased to announce the release of new non-fiction, Transformed: Breaking Free from the Thoughts and Words that Bind You, by Valerie Sumter.
“Our thoughts are frequencies that have the ability to transform our lives in powerful ways,” author Valerie Sumter explains. Her new book, Transformed, reveals the potential inside each one of us for greatness, and how people can create a life of personal power and fulfillment. It shares both the science and spiritual truths behind creative words and thoughts, and how to use them to break the cycle of destructive thought patterns. “You can become the master of your thoughts and intentions by learning to give your brain the right programs until they become automatic responses, and then you will realize the true power you possess to create a life you love.”
Transformed offers readers the ability to:
• Be intentional and creative with thoughts and words.
• Be more aware of the spiritual laws of the universe and how to tap into those laws and allow them to work for the reader rather than against them.
• Be more empowered and then help empower others as one begins to experience firsthand the connection between thoughts and reality.
• Create a life of joy. As thoughts begin to transform, they will create joyful moments that become joyful days, weeks, months and years.
Learn more about the author at outskirtspress/TransformedBreakingFree.
At 116 pages, Transformed is available online through Outskirts Press. It is also sold through Amazon and Barnes and Noble for a maximum trade discount in quantities of 10 or more and is being aggressively promoted to appropriate markets with a focus on the non-fiction / self-help category.
ISBN: 978-1-9772-4269-3 Format: 6 x 9 paperback Retail: $17.95 eBook: $5.00
ISBN: 978-1-9772-4675-2 Format: 6 x 9 hardback Retail: $28.95
Genre: SELF-HELP / Motivational & Inspirational
About the Author: Valerie Sumter is from the Pacific Northwest, but has lived and traveled throughout the United States. Coming from an abusive background caused her to develop a victim mentality in her younger life, so she knows the pain of that negative mindset and the destructive patterns it can create. Valerie now works as a life coach and facilitator to teach others the techniques and principles that keep her on a successful path.
About Outskirts Press, Inc.: Outskirts Press offers full-service, custom self-publishing and book marketing services for authors seeking a cost-effective, fast, and flexible way to publish and distribute their books worldwide while retaining all their rights and full creative control. Available for authors globally at www.outskirtspress.com and located on the outskirts of Denver, Colorado, Outskirts Press, Inc. represents the future of book publishing, today.
