A Bridge to Home: A Piece of Baltimore, a New Novel
Set in 2022, new novel features a successful Baltimore attorney who attempts a run at the state senatorial seat. But she is suddenly faced with obstacles she didn’t know existed and decisions she never dreamed she would have to make…
EMAILWIRE.COM, September 30, 2022 ) Denver, CO and Baltimore, MD – Author L.J. Hippler returns with his third Baltimore-based novel, featuring politics, love and treachery. A Bridge to Home: A Piece of Baltimore has been published by Outskirts Press
Baltimore attorney Michelle Miller Ibanez is in a bitterly contested race for the state senate. Maryland’s Chesapeake Bay is dying, and Michelle considers the bay as her personal heritage. She’ll do everything in her power to save it. Michelle hires Robert Stark and Associates to run her campaign, but Stark is secretly working for the opposition and has plans to sabotage her. A financial analyst for Stark, Mr. Faung, is immediately smitten with Michelle and feels a need to tell her story.
Stark is scheming to create news of a budget misappropriation, a bombshell just before the election. He also approaches Michelle’s broke and bitter ex-husband, Carlos, with a proposition to defame her for money. Her father, Buddy, drops his own bombshell. He has only months to live. “You’re the rock of this family now,” he tells Michelle. Adding to that and the increasingly vicious campaign, her son, feeling abandoned by his mother, runs away. Robert Stark is also pursuing Michelle romantically. In the depths of exhaustion and depression, she considers sleeping with him. Meanwhile, Mr. Faung has discovered an obscure financial safeguard in the Dodd-Frank Act. If there is time, he can stop Stark…if there is time.
About the Author: L. J. Hippler lived, worked and played in Baltimore for more than four decades. He has degrees in Economics and Finance from UMBC and the University of Baltimore. Currently, he makes his home in Lancaster, South Carolina. But Charm City will always be a huge part of who he is.
