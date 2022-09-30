Cleaning Robot Market worth $25.9 Billion by 2027 at a CAGR of 21.5%
Cleaning Robot Market by Type, Product (Floor Cleaning Robots, Lawn Cleaning Robots, Pool Cleaning Robots, Window Cleaning Robots), Operation Mode (Self-driven, Remote Controlled), Sales Channel, Application and Region - Global Forecast to 2027
(EMAILWIRE.COM, September 30, 2022 ) The Cleaning Robot Market is projected to grow from USD 9.8 Billion in 2022 to USD 25.9 Billion by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 21.5% during the forecast period. Increasing adoption of AI and IoT in household appliances is one of the primary factors for the growth of cleaning robot market. Technological improvements in vacuum cleaners with compact size and self-charging capabilities are factors driving demand of cleaning robots. The strong growth of disinfecting robots in healthcare facilities will boost the growth potential for cleaning robot market in the coming years.
AI traditionally refers to artificial, human-like intelligence that can learn, reason, plan, perceive, or process natural language. iRobot (US) manufactures Roomba Vacuum, which is voice-controlled and has an automatic dirt disposal bag. AI can also help a robot learn on its own, e.g., which paths are best for certain processes while it is in operation. iRobot also manufactures Tera Mow, which uses artificial intelligence to avoid obstacles. SoftBank Robotics Group (Japan) manufactures Whiz, a robot vacuum with artificial intelligence to memorize cleaning routes. Robots are now being used in a customer service capacity in retail stores and hotels worldwide. Most of these robots leverage AI-powered natural-language-processing abilities to interact with customers more humanly. A few robotic systems with AI capability are now sold as open-source systems. This way, users can teach their robots to do custom tasks based on their specific requirements, such as cleaning different types of surfaces in both commercial and non-commercial environments.
The commercial sector comprises all non-manufacturing business establishments, including hotels, restaurants, wholesale businesses, retail stores, warehouses, storage facilities, and social and educational institutions. Cleaning robots in the commercial sector provide hands-free operations to reduce costs and increase productivity. Consumers have started to prefer robots over domestic helpers. These robots have been commercially successful in the vacuuming market, which, in turn, has resulted in the increasing popularity of robotic vacuum cleaners. A few of the most widely used cleaning robots in the commercial sector include floor cleaning robots, lawn cleaning robots, pool cleaning robots, and window cleaning robots.
The increasing technology integration and the adoption of robotic vacuums among domestic and industrial applications are driving the growth of the cleaning robot market, particularly in Asia Pacific. Similarly, the influx of IoT and the adoption of autonomous technology in North America is strong, thus helping the cleaning robot market grow at a rapid pace. High disposable income in countries such as South Korea and Japan is
playing an important role in the growth of the cleaning robot market in Asia Pacific. The e-commerce platform for selling cleaning robot products is also helping the market to grow in technologically advanced countries such as India and China.
