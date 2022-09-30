Graphite Market Global Industry Growth, Size, Trends, Insights and 2022 Forecast
The use of graphite in an increasing number of applications is expected to provide growth opportunities for the graphite market in the coming years.
EMAILWIRE.COM, September 30, 2022 ) The global "Graphite Market is projected to reach USD 29.05 Billion by 2022, at a CAGR of 5.2% from 2017 to 2022. The demand for graphite is directly dependent on the growth of its application industries, including refractory, foundry, battery, friction product, and lubricants. The refractory application segment was the largest segment of the graphite market in 2016, owing to the high demand from the steel industry. The battery application segment is projected to be the fastest-growing application segment in the graphite market, in terms of volume, between 2017 and 2022, due to the growing investments in electric vehicles, energy storage, and portable electronics. Graphite is majorly produced and exported by countries, including China, North Korea, and Brazil, and is imported in the U.S., Japan, Germany, and India.
Download PDF brochure of the Report @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=120270209
Natural graphite is the fastest-growing segment in the global graphite market during the forecast period
Natural graphite is the fastest-growing type in the global graphite market during the forecast period, 2017 to 2022. Natural graphite is preferred by manufacturers across various end-use industries, owing to its low cost. Increasing investments in research & development across the globe for technological advancements in natural graphite to meet the requirements for high end applications at low cost is a key factor expected to fuel the demand for natural graphite in the coming years.
Flake is the fastest-growing subtype of natural graphite in the global graphite market during the forecast period
Flake graphite is the fastest-growing subtype of natural graphite in the global graphite market during the forecast period, 2017 to 2022. It is superior in quality than amorphous graphite, thus has a high demand from end users, and is used in a number of applications, including refractories, and batteries, owing to its high purity and large crystals.
Don't miss out on business opportunities in Graphite Market. Speak to Our Analyst and gain crucial industry insights that will help your business grow. https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/speaktoanalystNew.asp?id=120270209
Browse in-depth TOC on "Graphite Market”
142 - Market Data Tables
33 - Figures
145 - Pages
The Asia-Pacific region is expected to be the fastest-growing in the global graphite market during the forecast period
China is the largest consumer of graphite-based composites in the wind energy industry in the Asia-Pacific. In recent years, several new graphite plants were established in the Asia-Pacific and various long-term agreements were signed between graphite manufacturers in the Asia-Pacific and companies operational in the automotive and wind energy industries in Europe. These developments boosted the growth of the graphite market in the region.
Key players in the graphite market include GrafTech International Holdings Inc.(U.S.), Graphite India Ltd. (India), Triton Minerals Ltd. (Australia), Mason Graphite, Inc. (Canada), and SGL Group (Germany), among others. Major strategies adopted by key players to enhance their businesses include expansions, new product launches, and agreements.
Mason Graphite, a key player in the graphite market, made an additional equity investment of USD 1.0 million in Group NanoXplore Inc. (Canada) in November 2016. NanoXplore will use the funds to increase the production of graphene from 4 to 64 metric tons per year.
Focus Graphite, another key player active in the graphite market, signed a USD 1.0 million agreement with Grafoid Inc. (Canada) in September 2015 for the purchase of 1,000 tons of graphite for a 10-year period. It also granted Grafoid the right of first refusal to extend and expand the agreement for an additional 10-year period.
Get Sample Pages of This Report @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=120270209
About MarketsandMarkets™
MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies’ revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their painpoints around revenues decisions.
Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high growth markets following the “Growth Engagement Model – GEM”. The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write “Attack, avoid and defend” strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets™ now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™ is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.
MarketsandMarkets’s flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, “Knowledge Store” connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.
Download PDF brochure of the Report @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=120270209
Natural graphite is the fastest-growing segment in the global graphite market during the forecast period
Natural graphite is the fastest-growing type in the global graphite market during the forecast period, 2017 to 2022. Natural graphite is preferred by manufacturers across various end-use industries, owing to its low cost. Increasing investments in research & development across the globe for technological advancements in natural graphite to meet the requirements for high end applications at low cost is a key factor expected to fuel the demand for natural graphite in the coming years.
Flake is the fastest-growing subtype of natural graphite in the global graphite market during the forecast period
Flake graphite is the fastest-growing subtype of natural graphite in the global graphite market during the forecast period, 2017 to 2022. It is superior in quality than amorphous graphite, thus has a high demand from end users, and is used in a number of applications, including refractories, and batteries, owing to its high purity and large crystals.
Don't miss out on business opportunities in Graphite Market. Speak to Our Analyst and gain crucial industry insights that will help your business grow. https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/speaktoanalystNew.asp?id=120270209
Browse in-depth TOC on "Graphite Market”
142 - Market Data Tables
33 - Figures
145 - Pages
The Asia-Pacific region is expected to be the fastest-growing in the global graphite market during the forecast period
China is the largest consumer of graphite-based composites in the wind energy industry in the Asia-Pacific. In recent years, several new graphite plants were established in the Asia-Pacific and various long-term agreements were signed between graphite manufacturers in the Asia-Pacific and companies operational in the automotive and wind energy industries in Europe. These developments boosted the growth of the graphite market in the region.
Key players in the graphite market include GrafTech International Holdings Inc.(U.S.), Graphite India Ltd. (India), Triton Minerals Ltd. (Australia), Mason Graphite, Inc. (Canada), and SGL Group (Germany), among others. Major strategies adopted by key players to enhance their businesses include expansions, new product launches, and agreements.
Mason Graphite, a key player in the graphite market, made an additional equity investment of USD 1.0 million in Group NanoXplore Inc. (Canada) in November 2016. NanoXplore will use the funds to increase the production of graphene from 4 to 64 metric tons per year.
Focus Graphite, another key player active in the graphite market, signed a USD 1.0 million agreement with Grafoid Inc. (Canada) in September 2015 for the purchase of 1,000 tons of graphite for a 10-year period. It also granted Grafoid the right of first refusal to extend and expand the agreement for an additional 10-year period.
Get Sample Pages of This Report @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=120270209
About MarketsandMarkets™
MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies’ revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their painpoints around revenues decisions.
Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high growth markets following the “Growth Engagement Model – GEM”. The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write “Attack, avoid and defend” strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets™ now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™ is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.
MarketsandMarkets’s flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, “Knowledge Store” connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.
Contact Information:
MarketsandMarkets™
Mr. Aashish Mehra
Tel: 1-888-600-6441
Email us
----
This press release is posted on EmailWire.com -- a global newswire that provides Press Release Distribution Services with Guaranteed Results
MarketsandMarkets™
Mr. Aashish Mehra
Tel: 1-888-600-6441
Email us
----
This press release is posted on EmailWire.com -- a global newswire that provides Press Release Distribution Services with Guaranteed Results