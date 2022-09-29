Biostimulants Market Rising Demand For Biological Ingredients And Fewer Synthetic Chemicals
The immediate or short-term goal of producers in the biostimulants market is to manage stocks as well as flows with a high degree of flexibility to strengthen resilience against the pandemic's obstacles.
EMAILWIRE.COM, September 29, 2022 ) According to Precision Business Insights (PBI), the latest report the global biostimulants market size was valued at USD 3.2 billion in 2021 and is anticipated to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.1% over the forecast period 2022-28. A biostimulant is a naturally occurring additive or microorganism that is added to crops to improve crop quality, abiotic stress resistance, and nutrient efficiency. Plants including fruits and vegetables, cereals and grains, oilseeds and pulses, and turf and ornamentals are all treated with biostimulants. Biostimulants can be applied to plants using a variety of techniques, including foliar application, soil application, and seed application. Biostimulants are applied to sections of the plant that are accessible above the soil during foliar feeding, and they are particularly important for horticultural crops.
The Biostimulants Market Growth Factors
According to projections, the market for biostimulants will rise as more cutting-edge biostimulant products are introduced. A novel biostimulant called Equilibrium®, for instance, was introduced by Bioiberica in March 2017 with a focus on promoting fruit sets and the beginning of fruit ripening. In more than 20 studies with various crops, Equilibrium® was found to increase the number of fruits per hectare while retaining acceptable quality. Additionally, the novel biostimulant promotes the plant's enhanced phytohormonal regulation, enhancing the processes of cell division as well as resource mobilization. It also acts in developing organs, maintaining the physiological balance of those organs.
The Biostimulants Market Trends
• In 2015, Europe accounted for the largest biostimulant market, while Asia-Pacific is predicted to have the market's quickest expansion throughout the anticipated period (APAC).
• The use of biostimulants and declining pesticide consumption are expected to increase government backing and subsidies, which will fuel market expansion.
The Biostimulants Market Segmentation
The Global Biostimulants Market is fragmented on the basis of Active Ingredient, Application Method, Crop Type, Form, and Geography. Based on Active Ingredient, the market is bifurcated into Humic Substances, Microbial Amendments, Seaweed Extracts, Amino Acids and Vitamins, Trace Minerals, and Others. Based on the Application Method, the market is bifurcated into Seed Treatment, Soil Treatment, and Foliar Treatment. Based on Crop Type, the market is bifurcated into Turfs and Ornamentals, Fruits and Vegetables, Row Crops, and Others. Based on Form, the market is bifurcated into Liquid and Dry.
The Biostimulants Market Regional Analysis
The biggest markets for biostimulants are North America and Europe. They collectively held more than 52% of the market share worldwide. The market in Europe is growing significantly as a result of the government placing more of a focus on the use of sustainable farming materials, tools, and processes, as well as the presence of numerous councils supporting biostimulants in the area. These materials are already employed on sizable land areas in Europe, and it is anticipated that their use will increase significantly over the coming years.
The major players operating in the biostimulants market are Novozymes A/S (Denmark), BASF SE (Germany), Isagro SpA (Italy), Valagro SpA (Italy), Platform Specialty Products Company (U.S.), Italpollina SpA (Italy), Sapec Group (Portugal), Biostadt India Ltd (India), Koppert B.V. (the Netherlands), Biochim SpA (Italy).
