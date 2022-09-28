Resilient Flooring Market Extrapolated to Reach $80.3 billion by 2028
Resilient flooring market growth is projected to be mostly influenced by shifting consumer lifestyles, rising demands for aesthetics as well as appearance, and a higher need for surfaces with greater wear and tear resistance.
EMAILWIRE.COM, September 28, 2022 ) According to Precision Business Insights (PBI), the latest report global resilient flooring market size was valued at USD 43.9 billion in 2021 and projected to grow at a CAGR of 9.0% during the forecast period 2022-28. The sort of flooring that is between soft floors like carpet and hard floors like stone is referred to as "resilient flooring." Materials that are inherently elastic are used to create resilient flooring. The features of resilient flooring, including its durability, damage tolerance, waterproofness, odor-proofing, resistance to abrasion, and simplicity of cleaning, are likely to create a large increase in demand over the course of the projection timeframe. Resilient flooring also minimizes small gaps and bumps since it is flexible.
The Resilient Flooring Market Growth Factors
The availability of these flooring at reasonable pricing is the main factor boosting the expansion of the global resilient flooring industry. Resilient flooring is far more affordable and has a greater degree of durability. resulting in significant demand. The lifestyle and preferences of consumers have undergone a significant change. The global resilient flooring industry is anticipated to increase significantly as a result of rising demands for aesthetics and performance as well as surfaces with improved wear and tear resistance.
The Resilient Flooring Market Trends
• Compared to other flooring options like laminate or wood, these floors' robust components assist in lower noise levels.
• Rising demand from the housing construction industry is a major factor fueling the market for resilient flooring.
The Resilient Flooring Market Segmentation
The global Resilient Flooring Market on the basis of Product type, the market is segregated into Luxury Vinyl Tiles Market (LVT), Vinyl Composite Tile Market (VCT), Linoleum, Rubber, Cork, and Others. On the basis of Distribution channels, the market is fragmented into Distributors, OEM, Large Retailers, Online, and Direct. On the basis of End Users, the market is bifurcated into Residential and Commercial.
The Resilient Flooring Market Regional Analysis
Asia-Pacific currently holds a dominant position in the non-resilient flooring market as a result of increasing non-resilient flooring material usage and production expanding construction activities, shifting lifestyles and population movements in countries like China and India, accelerating industrialization and urbanization, rising standards of living, and increasing purchasing power.
The major players operating in the Resilient Flooring Market are TAJ Flooring, Tarkett, Forbo Holding, Mohawk Industries Inc, Milliken & Company, Karndean, Mannington, Congoleum Corporation, Armstrong Flooring
