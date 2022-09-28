Food Stabilizer Market Future Analysis, Demand by Regions and Opportunities with Challenges 2028
The global market for food stabilizers is anticipated to be driven by rising consumer demand for processed, defrosted, bakery, & confectionery products.
EMAILWIRE.COM, September 28, 2022 ) According to Precision Business Insights (PBI), the latest report global food stabilizers market size is valued at USD 2.7 billion and projected to grow at a CAGR of 4.3% during the forecast period 2022-28. Food stabilizers are a sort of ingredient or part that can be made either synthetically or naturally by certain plants, animals, or bacteria. These additives are utilized to extend the shelf life of goods and packaged foods, which helps to protect the raw materials and the finished product.
The Food Stabilizers Market Growth Factors:
The market for food stabilizers is seeing rapid growth, particularly in Europe and North America, thanks to increased knowledge of the numerous benefits of food stabilizers against germs and the rising prevalence of foodborne disorders. In addition, rising urban working populations and rising demand for processed and ready-to-eat food in China and India's emerging economies are anticipated to propel market expansion. Overusing food stabilizers or using them in excess of what is advised can be dangerous. One of the major issues facing the food stabilizers business is the potential adverse effects of using too much "alginate" as a food viscosifier on expectant mothers. Gaur gum, a natural substance that is obtained from the maceration of the gaur plant seed, is safe and can be used within the prescribed limits, according to the strict government restrictions put by the Food and Drug Administration of the United States in April 2016. This is driving the growth of the food stabilizer market during the forecast period.
The Food Stabilizers Market Trends
• The market for food stabilizers is propelled by increased convenience food demand as well as the growing influence of westernized food consumption patterns.
• The market for food stabilizers is being driven in part by the growing demands for quick-service restaurants around the world due to the increasing popularity of various international cuisines.
The Food Stabilizers Market Segmentation:
The global Food Stabilizers Market on the basis of Type, the market is categorized into Gelatin, Pectin, Xanthan Gum, Others. On the basis of Function, the market is segregated into Texture, Stability, Moisture Retention. On the basis of Application, the market is fragmented into Bakery, Confectionary, Dairy Product, Beverage, Convenience Food, Others.
The Food Stabilizers Market Regional Analysis
Due to rising support from the European Food Safety Authority and other governmental organizations for the licensing of safe food additives & stabilizers, the Europe market holds the largest revenue share in the global market for food stabilizers. Another factor anticipated to fuel the expansion of the European food stabilizer market in the near future is the rising demand for food stabilizers for usage in a variety of applications, including confectionery goods and convenience meals.
The major players operating in the Food Stabilizers Market are Cargill, Inc. (U.S.), Advanced Food Systems Inc. (U.S.), Koninklijke DSM N.V. (Netherlands), RPM International Inc. (U.S.), Tate & Lyle Plc (UK), Archer Daniels Midland Company (U.S.), Glanbia, Plc (Republic of Ireland), E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Company (U.S.), Chemelco International B.V. (Netherland), Kerry Group (Republic of Ireland), Nexira SAS (France)
