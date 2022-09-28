The Rising Trend Of Green Tires Has Encouraged Global Sales Of Colloidal Silica Market
Owing to the recovery in construction activities that generate a sizable demand for coatings and paints, East Asia will continue to be the largest market for colloidal silica.
EMAILWIRE.COM, September 28, 2022 ) The global Colloidal silica market size was valued at USD 825.0 million in 2021 and is poised to grow at a significant CAGR of 4.5% during the forecast period 2022-28. Spherical, non-porous, but finely amorphous silica suspensions are referred to as colloidal silica when they are present in a liquid phase. When colloidal silica is exposed to water, siloxane linkages and silanol groups cover the surface. To control flowability, this substance is frequently used as a rheological component in a variety of personal care products. This element is anticipated to promote market expansion prospects for colloidal silica during the ensuing years.
View Complete Report: https://precisionbusinessinsights.com/market-reports/colloidal-silica-market/
The Colloidal Silica Market Growth Factors:
The increase in demand for rubber, paints, and coatings across manufacturing sectors, including construction & electric vehicles, is credited with driving the expansion of the Colloidal silica market. The tire industry is likely to benefit from a large increase in the manufacturing of electric vehicles (EVs), which is anticipated to have a beneficial impact on demand for Colloidal silica. Global EV sales in 2021 increased by more than two million from 2020 to 6.5 million. Over a million affordable houses are to be either preserved or constructed, according to the government. Over the next few years, rising product demand from a variety of application sectors, including packaging, rubber, paints, and coatings, is anticipated to drive market expansion.
The Colloidal Silica Market Segmentation
The global Colloidal Silica Market on the basis of Product, the market is segregated into Alkaline Colloidal Silica, Modified Colloidal Silica, Acidic Colloidal Silica, and Ordinary Colloidal Silica. On the basis of Application, the market is categorized into Metals & Metallurgy, Pulp & Paper, Electronics & Semiconductors, Chemicals, Paints & Coatings, Building & Construction, and Textiles & Fabrics.
The Colloidal Silica Market Trends
• Short-term increases in demand for silicon wafers for the manufacture of integrated circuits in electronic gadgets and increased demand for cement and concrete in the worldwide construction industry.
• The market is anticipated to be dominated by the Asia-Pacific region, which is also anticipated to see the fastest CAGR.
• Due to the accelerated development in the production of electronic components, namely semiconductors for which silica is utilised as an abrasive polish, colloidal silica is seeing growing demand from the electronics industry.
Request Sample Of The Report: https://precisionbusinessinsights.com/request-sample?product_id=56404
The Colloidal Silica Market Regional Analysis
The Asia Pacific is projected to provide industry participants with significant growth prospects in the global colloidal silica market. Increased demand for colloidal silica from the electronics and semiconductor industries is thought to be a contributing factor in the region's rise. Leading manufacturers place a strong emphasis on developing products that meet the needs of end-use applications.
The major players operating in the colloidal silica market are Jinan Yinfeng Silicon Products Co., Ltd., FUSO CHEMICAL CO., LTD., Zhejiang Yuda Chemical Co., Ltd., CABOT CORPORATION, Evonik Industries AG
Related Reports:
Alkaline Proteases Market: By Product Type (Serine Protease, Metalloprotease) By Source (Plant, Microbial, Animal) By Application (Detergents and Soaps, Pharmaceuticals, Livestock Feed, Food and Beverages, Textile Industry, Leather Industry, Others) By Form (Lyophilized Powder, Liquid Formulation, Gels, Granules) By End User (Pharmaceutical Companies, Biotechnology Companies, Others) By Geography
https://precisionbusinessinsights.com/market-reports/alkaline-proteases-market/
Pulp and Paper Chemicals Market: By Product Type (Bleaching Chemicals, Defoamers, Deinking and Pulping Additives, Water Treatment Chemical, Biocides and Preservatives, Coating Binders, Barrier Coatings, Surface Sizing Others) Application (Printing and Writing, Packaging and Labelling, Pulp Mills and Drinking Plants Others) and Geography
https://precisionbusinessinsights.com/market-reports/pulp-and-paper-chemicals-market/
Paints And Coatings Market By Component (One Component, Two Component and Other Components), By Formulation (Water Borne, Solvent Borne, Powder Based, High Solids and Other Formulations), By Resin Type (Alkyd, Epoxy, Acrylic, Polyurethane Polyester and Vinyl and Other Resins), By Application (Architectural Application and Industrial Application), and Geography
https://precisionbusinessinsights.com/market-reports/paints-and-coatings-market/
About Precision Business Insights:
We are a market research company that strives to provide the highest quality market research insights. Our diverse market research experts are enthusiastic about market research and therefore produce high-quality research reports. We have over 500 clients with whom we have a good business partnership and capacity to provide in-depth research analysis for more than 30 countries. In addition to deliver more than 150 custom solutions, we already have accounts with the top five medical device manufacturers. Precision Business Insights offers a variety of cost-effective and customized research services to meet research requirements. We are a leading research service provider because of our extensive database built by our experts and the services we provide.
Contact:
Mr. Satya
Precision Business InsightsTM | Toll Free: +1 866 598 1553
Email: sales@precisionbusinessinsights.com
Kemp House, 152 – 160 City Road, London EC1V 2NX
Web: https://precisionbusinessinsights.com/ | D U N S® Number: 852781747
View Complete Report: https://precisionbusinessinsights.com/market-reports/colloidal-silica-market/
The Colloidal Silica Market Growth Factors:
The increase in demand for rubber, paints, and coatings across manufacturing sectors, including construction & electric vehicles, is credited with driving the expansion of the Colloidal silica market. The tire industry is likely to benefit from a large increase in the manufacturing of electric vehicles (EVs), which is anticipated to have a beneficial impact on demand for Colloidal silica. Global EV sales in 2021 increased by more than two million from 2020 to 6.5 million. Over a million affordable houses are to be either preserved or constructed, according to the government. Over the next few years, rising product demand from a variety of application sectors, including packaging, rubber, paints, and coatings, is anticipated to drive market expansion.
The Colloidal Silica Market Segmentation
The global Colloidal Silica Market on the basis of Product, the market is segregated into Alkaline Colloidal Silica, Modified Colloidal Silica, Acidic Colloidal Silica, and Ordinary Colloidal Silica. On the basis of Application, the market is categorized into Metals & Metallurgy, Pulp & Paper, Electronics & Semiconductors, Chemicals, Paints & Coatings, Building & Construction, and Textiles & Fabrics.
The Colloidal Silica Market Trends
• Short-term increases in demand for silicon wafers for the manufacture of integrated circuits in electronic gadgets and increased demand for cement and concrete in the worldwide construction industry.
• The market is anticipated to be dominated by the Asia-Pacific region, which is also anticipated to see the fastest CAGR.
• Due to the accelerated development in the production of electronic components, namely semiconductors for which silica is utilised as an abrasive polish, colloidal silica is seeing growing demand from the electronics industry.
Request Sample Of The Report: https://precisionbusinessinsights.com/request-sample?product_id=56404
The Colloidal Silica Market Regional Analysis
The Asia Pacific is projected to provide industry participants with significant growth prospects in the global colloidal silica market. Increased demand for colloidal silica from the electronics and semiconductor industries is thought to be a contributing factor in the region's rise. Leading manufacturers place a strong emphasis on developing products that meet the needs of end-use applications.
The major players operating in the colloidal silica market are Jinan Yinfeng Silicon Products Co., Ltd., FUSO CHEMICAL CO., LTD., Zhejiang Yuda Chemical Co., Ltd., CABOT CORPORATION, Evonik Industries AG
Related Reports:
Alkaline Proteases Market: By Product Type (Serine Protease, Metalloprotease) By Source (Plant, Microbial, Animal) By Application (Detergents and Soaps, Pharmaceuticals, Livestock Feed, Food and Beverages, Textile Industry, Leather Industry, Others) By Form (Lyophilized Powder, Liquid Formulation, Gels, Granules) By End User (Pharmaceutical Companies, Biotechnology Companies, Others) By Geography
https://precisionbusinessinsights.com/market-reports/alkaline-proteases-market/
Pulp and Paper Chemicals Market: By Product Type (Bleaching Chemicals, Defoamers, Deinking and Pulping Additives, Water Treatment Chemical, Biocides and Preservatives, Coating Binders, Barrier Coatings, Surface Sizing Others) Application (Printing and Writing, Packaging and Labelling, Pulp Mills and Drinking Plants Others) and Geography
https://precisionbusinessinsights.com/market-reports/pulp-and-paper-chemicals-market/
Paints And Coatings Market By Component (One Component, Two Component and Other Components), By Formulation (Water Borne, Solvent Borne, Powder Based, High Solids and Other Formulations), By Resin Type (Alkyd, Epoxy, Acrylic, Polyurethane Polyester and Vinyl and Other Resins), By Application (Architectural Application and Industrial Application), and Geography
https://precisionbusinessinsights.com/market-reports/paints-and-coatings-market/
About Precision Business Insights:
We are a market research company that strives to provide the highest quality market research insights. Our diverse market research experts are enthusiastic about market research and therefore produce high-quality research reports. We have over 500 clients with whom we have a good business partnership and capacity to provide in-depth research analysis for more than 30 countries. In addition to deliver more than 150 custom solutions, we already have accounts with the top five medical device manufacturers. Precision Business Insights offers a variety of cost-effective and customized research services to meet research requirements. We are a leading research service provider because of our extensive database built by our experts and the services we provide.
Contact:
Mr. Satya
Precision Business InsightsTM | Toll Free: +1 866 598 1553
Email: sales@precisionbusinessinsights.com
Kemp House, 152 – 160 City Road, London EC1V 2NX
Web: https://precisionbusinessinsights.com/ | D U N S® Number: 852781747
Contact Information:
Precision Business Insights
Satya
Tel: +1-866-598-1553
Email us
----
This press release is posted on EmailWire.com -- a global newswire that provides Press Release Distribution Services with Guaranteed Results
Precision Business Insights
Satya
Tel: +1-866-598-1553
Email us
----
This press release is posted on EmailWire.com -- a global newswire that provides Press Release Distribution Services with Guaranteed Results